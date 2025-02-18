Watch | WWE RAW Results And Highlights: Elimination Chamber Matches Finalized, Sami Zayn Challenges Kevin Owens & More

WWE RAW on February 17, 2025, delivered another action-packed episode from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. As the road to WWE Elimination Chamber heats up, qualifying matches and intense rivalries set the stage for an electrifying showdown.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens: Unsanctioned Match Set

Sami Zayn made his return to RAW after a brutal Piledriver assault by Kevin Owens. Zayn accepted Owens’ challenge for the Elimination Chamber match, but RAW GM Adam Pearce hesitated to approve it due to Zayn’s clearance status. However, Zayn stood firm, pushing Pearce to sanction the match—though it would be an Unsanctioned contest, leaving no rules or restrictions in place.

Adam Peace says Sami Zayn is not medically cleared to compete and the answer is no for the match with Kevin Owens. Sami Zayn said he’s not taking no for an answer and he’s not leaving util he gets the match. The match is set for Elimination Chamber! pic.twitter.com/H3fPy11pP4… pic.twitter.com/0UiYLDYX1k Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) February 18, 2025

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio: Phenomenal Finish

AJ Styles continued his feud with Dominik Mysterio, with Carlito providing interference during the match. Despite Mysterio’s impressive performance, Styles managed to overcome the odds, executing a Styles Clash to secure the victory. A post-match altercation saw Bron Breakker attempt to attack Styles, but the veteran maneuvered out of the way and took down Dominik Mysterio with a Pele Kick.

– Pop Up Styles Clash to Dom

– Side-stepping Brons spear

– Catching Brons shirt while staring him down AJ Styles may be the Greatest to ever do it 😮‍💨🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/c4tBWoNPTs — NIGHTMARE (@Jwrasslintakes) February 18, 2025

Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai: No. 1 Contender’s Match for WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title

In a high-stakes contest, Ivy Nile faced Dakota Kai for the No. 1 contender spot for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The match saw both women leave it all in the ring, but Kai emerged victorious after hitting a springboard stomp followed by a Go To Kick. Champion Lyra Valkyria entered the ring to pose with her title, signaling a future clash.

Gunther and Jey Uso: Heated Confrontation

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther took aim at Jey Uso, mocking him and claiming he would end his WrestleMania dreams. The back-and-forth escalated quickly as Jey stormed the ring, leading to a chaotic brawl. The officials intervened, but the tension between the two is far from over.

Penta vs. Pete Dunne: Penta Takes the Win

In a thrilling matchup, Pete Dunne sought to gain momentum against RAW’s rising star Penta. The action was fast-paced and dynamic, with interference from Ludwig Kaiser. However, Penta capitalized on the distraction, sending Dunne crashing into Kaiser and securing a Penta Driver for the win.

Penta defeats Pete Dunne! Ludwig Kaiser with the post match beat down that backfires pic.twitter.com/x3lGQWA1uY | #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/b7YHq7ACMA — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) February 18, 2025

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Roxanne Perez: Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez faced off in the final Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. In a highly competitive battle, Perez took advantage of a distraction from Bianca Belair and Naomi, allowing her to hit the Pop Rox for the pinfall victory, securing her place in the Elimination Chamber match.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Roxanne Perez defeats Raquel Rodriguez! After the match Naomi and Bianca Belair try to get Liv Morgan but she escapes | #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/3LJ2ipIpDR pic.twitter.com/xhMpYJOU0v — Ringside News: WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@ringsidenews_) February 18, 2025

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor: Main Event Showdown

The main event featured longtime rivals Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match. The pair showcased their incredible wrestling abilities, delivering an unforgettable match that had the fans chanting “This is Awesome.” In a dramatic finish, Rollins countered Bálor’s Coup De Grâce and quickly secured the win with a Stomp, claiming the last spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

The men’s Elimination Chamber field is set: John Cena

CM Punk

Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul

Damian Priest

Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/MJ1aCAl8L3 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 18, 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber Takes Shape

With the February 17th RAW now in the books, the stage is set for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ feud will heat up with their unsanctioned match, while other superstars like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Roxanne Perez are well on their way to securing major opportunities. Fans can expect an action-packed event with these intense rivalries and high-stakes matches.

ALSO READ: How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods