Watch | WWE SmackDown Results & Highlights: The Street Profits Win Tag Gold, Flair Returns, And Cody Calls Out Cena

WWE SmackDown in Barcelona saw The Street Profits win the Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair’s return, a Cody Rhodes-John Cena challenge, and Roman Reigns’ return confirmation.

Barcelona’s Olimpic Arena witnessed an electrifying WWE SmackDown as part of the European tour, packed with hard-hitting action, a shocking title change, returning superstars, and intense rivalries. From The Street Profits winning the WWE Tag Team Championships to Cody Rhodes challenging John Cena, the night was full of surprises.

LA Knight, Jimmy Uso & Braun Strowman vs. The Bloodline

The show kicked off with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis setting up a six-man tag team match after a fiery opening segment. LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and Braun Strowman took on The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in a battle that had the Spanish crowd on their feet.

Jacob Fatu didn't care if he got hurt as long as Braun Strowman was suffering 😭😭 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YZMT1V5ywY — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) March 14, 2025

The match saw high-impact offense from both sides, but it was Braun Strowman who sealed the victory, delivering a devastating splash and Powerslam on Tama Tonga. However, the fight didn’t end there, as both teams continued to brawl post-match, setting the stage for more heated confrontations.

Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab – The Queen’s Return

Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown for her first match since her 2023 injury, facing B-Fab. Despite a strong effort from the rising star, Flair secured the win with her signature Figure 8 submission.

Tiffany Stratton with another Swanton Bomb onto Charlotte Flair and the security guards, but this time off of the entrance set. 🔥 THIS more serious and aggressive side of Stratton is f*cking amazing.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qDD7ZsQI9L — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) March 14, 2025

However, Flair refused to release the hold, prompting an intense confrontation with Tiffany Stratton. The two brawled at ringside, leading to a chaotic interruption of The Miz’s talk show segment, Miz TV. The fight escalated when Stratton performed a breathtaking dive from the entrance screen onto Flair and security officials, sending the Barcelona crowd into a frenzy.

Miz TV – Cody Rhodes Challenges John Cena

“I don’t want to talk to anyone unless his name is John Cena.” – Cody Rhodes THAT CODY/CENA PROMO BATTLE IS GONNA FEED GENERATIONS 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Uy5P8BiIEZ — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) March 14, 2025

During Miz TV, The Miz mocked the crowd for singing along to Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme, but his taunts were cut short when Rhodes landed a punch on him.

Rhodes then shifted his focus to his WrestleMania 41 opponent, John Cena, declaring that if Cena wanted to respond, he would be waiting for him at RAW in Brussels.

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – McIntyre’s Interference

A backstage altercation led to a heated showdown between Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura. As Priest gained momentum, Drew McIntyre arrived at ringside, causing a distraction.

HERE IT IS THE ENTIRE 4 MINUTES AND 31 SECONDS OF DREWMIAN ON TONIGHT’S #SMACKDOWN I LOVE THIS FEUD SM AND I LOVE MY BOYS pic.twitter.com/cVB1Wf2nx7 — anya (damian priest’s fave) (@fxtherlode) March 14, 2025

Despite Priest’s efforts to regain control, McIntyre interfered, leading to a disqualification victory for Priest. The chaos didn’t stop there, as McIntyre and Nakamura shockingly teamed up to attack Priest post-match, leaving the Judgment Day member reeling.

Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes – The Viper Strikes

RANDY ORTON HAS WON HIS FIRST SINGLES MATCH ON SMACKDOWN IN ALMOST A YEAR. THE VIPER IS BACK 🐍🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AKHr1aAxQj — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) March 14, 2025

The Barcelona crowd erupted for Randy Orton’s entrance, as he faced rising star Carmelo Hayes. Hayes put up an impressive fight, but Orton struck with a sudden RKO to secure the win.

After the match, Kevin Owens stepped in to stop Orton from further attacking Hayes, but narrowly avoided an RKO himself, leaving tensions high.

Gunther vs. Axiom – A Tough Night for Barcelona’s Star

Intercontinental Champion Gunther antagonized the Spanish audience before facing hometown star Axiom, one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Gunther and Axiom with an amazing sequence of moves to close out their match. 🔥 The chemistry Gunther and Axiom share is special, dating back to their days in NXT UK. Axiom may have lost, but a great showing from him in-front of his home country crowd.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Bw0xqe5CyW — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) March 14, 2025

Despite a strong effort, Axiom was overpowered by Gunther, who delivered two Powerslams for the victory. To add insult to injury, Gunther locked in a sleeper hold on Axiom after the match, drawing loud boos from the crowd.

Paul Heyman Confirms Roman Reigns’ Return

In a major announcement, Paul Heyman took the stage to declare it “Roman Reigns Day”, celebrating the Tribal Chief’s position as the WWE 2K25 cover star.

CM Punk chants during Paul Heyman’s segment on Smackdown in Barcelona ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2jku2PDJwS — Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 14, 2025

Silencing CM Punk chants, Heyman confirmed that Roman Reigns will appear on SmackDown next week in Bologna, Italy, making his long-awaited return.

WWE Tag Team Championship – The Street Profits Claim Gold

The night’s main event featured a thrilling WWE Tag Team Championship match, as DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defended their titles against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins).

With the Barcelona crowd on edge, the match delivered high-energy action. In the closing moments, Angelo Dawkins hit a Sky High on Johnny Gargano, followed by Montez Ford’s Seven Star Frog Splash for the decisive pinfall.

With this victory, The Street Profits were crowned the new WWE Tag Team Champions, closing the night with a massive title change and a roaring celebration in Barcelona.

