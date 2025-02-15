Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Watch | WWE SmackDown Results: Naomi, LA Knight, And Jacob Fatu Dominate As Damien Priest Joins Elimination Chamber

SmackDown delivered thrilling action as Naomi, LA Knight, and Damien Priest secured victories, while Solo Sikoa's interference sparked new rivalries ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Watch | WWE SmackDown Results: Naomi, LA Knight, And Jacob Fatu Dominate As Damien Priest Joins Elimination Chamber


The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which aired on February 14, 2025, from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., continued the build toward Elimination Chamber with intense in-ring action and high-stakes qualifying matches. The night featured major developments, heated confrontations, and unexpected alliances that added intrigue to the road to WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu Kick Off SmackDown

The show opened with Cody Rhodes addressing the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber match, which will determine his WrestleMania 41 opponent. However, his brief mention of Drew McIntyre led to a tense confrontation between the two. Before the situation could escalate, Jacob Fatu entered the ring, declaring his intent to qualify and win the chamber match. The segment ended with the arrival of Solo Sikoa, whom Fatu insisted on speaking to before Rhodes.

Naomi Qualifies for Women’s Elimination Chamber

In a high-energy Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Naomi faced Chelsea Green. With Bianca Belair and Piper Niven supporting Naomi and Green respectively, the bout was an intense back-and-forth encounter. Naomi secured victory with a combination of the X-Factor and a split-legged moonsault, earning her spot in the Chamber match.

Motor City Machine Guns Secure Tag Team Victory

The veteran tag team duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, known as Motor City Machine Guns, squared off against Los Garza (Angel and Berto). Both teams delivered fast-paced action, but in the end, MCMG executed a decisive double-team maneuver to claim the win.

LA Knight Defeats The Miz, Eyes U.S. Title Shot

Following a heated verbal exchange between LA Knight and The Miz, SmackDown GM Nick Aldis made their match official. With U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura watching from ringside, both superstars delivered an intense showdown. Knight emerged victorious after landing his signature BFT, positioning himself as a potential challenger for Nakamura’s championship.

Carmelo Hayes Triumphs Over R-Truth

After a backstage confrontation earlier in the night, Carmelo Hayes faced SmackDown’s newest roster addition, R-Truth. Despite the veteran’s experience, Hayes capitalized on a top-rope maneuver to secure a hard-fought victory.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax Ends in Disqualification

Tiffany Stratton put her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Nia Jax, with Charlotte Flair monitoring from backstage. The match saw Stratton displaying resilience against Jax’s power, but just as she attempted her signature Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Candice LeRae interfered, attacking her and causing a disqualification. As Jax and LeRae continued their assault, WWE legend Trish Stratus attempted to intervene but was overpowered. The chaos concluded with Flair entering the ring, mocking Stratton before officially naming her as her opponent for WrestleMania 41.

Damien Priest Clinches Elimination Chamber Spot Amidst Mayhem

The night’s main event featured a brutal Triple Threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Damien Priest, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman. The action spilled ringside as all three superstars showcased their physical dominance. The match took an unexpected turn when Solo Sikoa appeared and delivered a Samoan Spike to Strowman but accidentally struck Tama Tonga as well, leading to tensions with Jacob Fatu. Cody Rhodes then rushed out, attacking Solo, adding to the chaos. Amid the distractions, Priest capitalized and executed the South of Heaven Chokeslam on Strowman, securing his spot in the Elimination Chamber.

With intense rivalries forming and high-stakes matches being set, SmackDown continues to raise anticipation for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre Jacob Fatu WWE WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 WWE SmackDown results

