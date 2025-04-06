Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh Treats KKR Players To 'Korbo Lorbo Jitbo' At His Million India Tour In Kolkata

The Kolkata Knight Riders squad recently took a break from their IPL hustle to unwind at a star-studded musical night.

Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh Treats KKR Players To ‘Korbo Lorbo Jitbo’ At His Million India Tour In Kolkata

Watch: Yo Yo Honey Singh Treats KKR Players To 'Korbo Lorbo Jeeto' At His Million India Tour In Kolkata


The Kolkata Knight Riders squad recently took a break from their IPL hustle to unwind at a star-studded musical night.

On Saturday, the Aquatica Ground in Kolkata was buzzing as rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh performed live as part of his Millionaire India Tour.

Among the crowd were KKR stars Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, and Anukul Roy—seen vibing and enjoying the electrifying atmosphere.

“Korbo, Lorbo, Jitbo”: Honey Singh’s Tribute to the Knight Riders

The rapper didn’t just perform—he made it personal. Acknowledging the presence of the KKR players, Honey Singh amped up the crowd by shouting the team’s iconic slogan: “Korbo, Lorbo, Jitbo” (Will Do, Will Fight, Will Win).

The crowd erupted, and the Knight Riders soaked in the moment with wide smiles and big cheers. The party vibes came on the heels of a massive win for KKR earlier in the week.

KKR Dominate Sunrisers with All-Round Show

Just two days before the concert, KKR put on a clinical performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. Angkrish Raghuvanshi led from the front with a classy 50 off 32 balls, stitching an 81-run stand with captain Ajinkya Rahane, who made a solid 38.

The finishing touches came courtesy of Iyer and Rinku Singh, whose explosive 91-run stand off 41 balls powered the team to a season-best 200/6. Then came the bowling brilliance. Vaibhav Arora was on point, removing Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in successive overs and ending with figures of 3 for 29.

Harshit Rana chipped in by sending Abhishek Sharma back early, while Russell and Narine added pressure with one wicket each. Sunrisers struggled to build momentum and were left reeling at 66/5 before Varun Chakaravarthy wrapped up the lower order in style.

He took two wickets in two balls and finished with 3 for 22 as SRH folded for 120 in just 16.4 overs. KKR will return to Eden Gardens on Tuesday to take on the Lucknow Super Giants, aiming to extend their winning streak.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of MI vs RCB Match, Reveals All

 

Filed under

honey singh ipl IPL 2025 KKR Kolkata Knight Riders yo yo honey singh

