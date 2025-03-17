Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Watch: Yuvraj Singh’s Heated Exchange With West Indies Masters’ Tino Best Brings Back Memories Of Epic Flintoff Clash

Watch: Yuvraj Singh’s Heated Exchange With West Indies Masters’ Tino Best Brings Back Memories Of Epic Flintoff Clash

Cricket fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle as India Masters triumphed over West Indies Masters in the final of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 in Raipur.

Cricket fans were treated to a thrilling spectacle as India Masters triumphed over West Indies Masters in the final of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 in Raipur. Led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the Indian team showcased their experience and skill, delivering a dominant all-round performance to secure a six-wicket victory.

The final was packed with exciting moments, but none grabbed more attention than a fiery exchange between Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best, a confrontation that stirred memories of past cricketing duels.

During India’s chase, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh found himself in a heated exchange with former Caribbean speedster Tino Best. The confrontation unfolded in the 13th over, with both players exchanging fiery words, bringing a moment of tension to an otherwise celebratory atmosphere.

Cricket greats Brian Lara, Ambati Rayudu, and umpire Billy Bowden swiftly intervened to defuse the situation and restore order on the field.

A Flashback to Yuvraj’s Iconic Duel with Flintoff

For ardent cricket fans, this exchange instantly rekindled memories of Yuvraj Singh’s legendary face-off with England’s Andrew Flintoff during the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup. In that unforgettable encounter, Flintoff’s verbal volleys provoked Yuvraj, who responded in the most electrifying way possible—by smashing England pacer Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in a single over.


It was a moment that etched Yuvraj Singh’s name in cricketing folklore, as he became the first batter to achieve this feat in T20 internationals. The latest altercation with Best was a reminder of Yuvraj’s fiery passion and his ability to turn emotions into match-defining performances.

India Masters’ Commanding Chase

The final had all the ingredients of a classic—an electrifying atmosphere, cricketing legends rolling back the years, and a thrilling contest. India Masters set the tone early by restricting West Indies Masters to a modest 148/7.

Tendulkar (25) and Ambati Rayudu (74) stitched together a fluent 67-run opening stand, enthralling the crowd with vintage stroke play. Tendulkar showcased his signature elegance before falling to Tino Best, while Rayudu powered his way to a 34-ball fifty, maintaining the momentum.

As the chase neared its conclusion, Yuvraj Singh (13 not out) walked in to loud cheers, evoking nostalgia among fans. Though the West Indies spinners momentarily slowed India’s march to victory by dismissing Rayudu and Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny (16 not out) finished the job in style, launching two colossal sixes to seal the win.

The match was more than just a contest; it was a celebration of the sport’s golden era. And for those who cherish the fiery spirit of Yuvraj Singh, his exchange with Tino Best was a moment that brought back echoes of 2007—a reminder of the time when a few words ignited history.

ALSO READ: PCB's Financial Blowout: 5-Star Hotels Axed, Match Fees Slashed After Rs 869 Crore Loss In Champions Trophy, Says Report

 

Filed under

Andrew Flintoff Brian Lara India Masters International Masters League Stuart Broad Tino Best West Indies Masters Yuvraj Singh

