‘Watching Them Win That Tournament Was Very Satisfying For Me’, Here’s Shubman Gill’s Emotional Words On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill recently shared his emotions on India’s victory and the retirement of three cricketing legends. Speaking on Inside Out with Gill, he revealed how uncertain their involvement was and how special it was to see them lift the trophy.

India’s triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was a historic moment, bringing an end to the nation’s ICC trophy drought. However, in the lead-up to the tournament, uncertainty loomed over the participation of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Young batter Shubman Gill recently opened up about these doubts, sharing his emotions on India’s remarkable victory and the subsequent retirement of three key players from the shortest format of the game.

Gill, who was a backup player for India during the tournament, revealed that the team management was unsure whether Kohli and Rohit would play in the ICC event, especially after the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss. Speaking on Star Sports’ show Inside Out with Gill, he stated, “After the World Cup (2023 ODI), we weren’t sure if Rohit Bhai or Virat Bhai would be playing in the T20 World Cup, and watching them win that tournament was very satisfying for me.”

Despite the speculation, both veterans decided to participate in the marquee tournament. Their decision paid off as India clinched the T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in the final held in Barbados in June 2024. Kohli, who played a crucial role in the final and was awarded the Player of the Match, announced his retirement from T20 Internationals immediately after the victory. Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, followed suit during the post-match press conference, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined them in retirement a day later, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket.

Reflecting on the significance of the victory, Gill emphasized how the win was a much-needed boost for Indian cricket. “I think with that win, we broke the jinx of not winning an ICC trophy, and I truly believe this is the start of something magical and special for the Indian cricket team,” he said.

Interestingly, despite being a part of the reserves, Gill did not watch the entire final. He revealed that he was in Washington at the time, training with his mentors and friends. “I watched the last four overs; I didn’t see the whole match, but watching those final overs and seeing us win was such a relief, especially after the previous ODI World Cup,” he shared.

This victory marked India’s second T20 World Cup title, making them only the third team—after West Indies and England—to have won the prestigious trophy multiple times. With the departure of Kohli, Rohit, and Jadeja from the T20I setup, a new era beckons for Indian cricket as they prepare to build on this historic success.

