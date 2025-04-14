Watch:Tension On The Pitch: Bumrah Rejects Apology From Karun Nair, Rohit Sharma Reacts With Epic Tease

While Bumrah’s reaction drew criticism from a section of fans and commentators who felt it was more about frustration over Nair’s onslaught than the actual bump others backed the pacer for standing his ground.

In a high-octane IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Sunday, tempers flared as Jasprit Bumrah refused to accept an apology from Karun Nair after a heated mid-pitch altercation. The incident unfolded during DC’s chase of a challenging target, with Nair in sensational form, smashing a 40-ball 89 in a near match-winning effort.

The drama began when Karun Nair, while attempting a second run, accidentally bumped into Bumrah during his run. Although the contact appeared unintentional, the MI pace spearhead looked visibly upset and accused Nair of a deliberate push. Despite the DC batter immediately apologizing and later even approaching MI skipper Hardik Pandya to explain the situation, Bumrah chose to ignore the gesture and walked away.

Here is the video:

The average Delhi vs Mumbai debate in comments section 🫣 Advertisement · Scroll to continue Don’t miss @ImRo45 ‘s reaction at the end 😁 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QAuja88phU#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/FPt0XeYaqS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 13, 2025

As the tension peaked, cameras caught former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reacting with a trademark smirk and a teasing expression, which quickly went viral across social media platforms. Rohit’s light-hearted take provided comic relief in an otherwise intense moment on the field.

While Bumrah’s reaction drew criticism from a section of fans and commentators who felt it was more about frustration over Nair’s onslaught than the actual bump others backed the pacer for standing his ground.

Karun Nair, making a comeback to the IPL after a stellar domestic season in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, was drafted into the DC playing XI following Faf du Plessis’ injury. His blistering knock nearly sealed the win for Delhi Capitals, but MI held their nerve to clinch a thrilling 12-run victory.

Despite the loss, Nair’s explosive innings was a massive statement to selectors and critics alike, showcasing his refined T20 skills and determination to make a mark in the tournament.

Key Takeaways:

Karun Nair scored 89 off 40 balls in a losing cause for Delhi Capitals.

Jasprit Bumrah refused to accept Nair’s apology after a mid-pitch bump.

Rohit Sharma’s cheeky reaction to the incident stole the spotlight on social media.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in a high-voltage IPL 2025 match.

ALSO READ: Who is Rory McIlroy’s Wife, Erica Stoll? Watch The Emotional Moment After His 2025 Masters Win