Rooney started his playing career with Everton and after spending just two years with the first team, he caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson who quickly snapped up an 18-year-old Rooney for a record fee. It was at Manchester United that he made a legacy which will take decades for another player to surpass.

Rooney is expected to make his transfer official in the coming days

After spending a mere one year with his boyhood club Everton, legendary English striker Wayne Rooney has parted ways with the Toffees and is expected to soon join Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United. It is reported that the 32-year-old attacker is set to sign a two and a half year contract with the American club and his pay cheque is expected to be around $13 million a year.

The former Manchester United superstar fuelled the rumours of his anticipated move by sharing a picture of himself on Twitter where he can be seen sitting in a plane with a flag of USA in the caption.

When his former coach Jose Mourinho was approached and asked about Rooney’s proposed move, the Portuguese replied, “MLS? In MLS you have always some iconic players who are going to end their career there. You have Gerrard, Lampard, Vieira, so many of them. Now you have Zlatan and Wayne. So I just hope he enjoys it.”

On Wayne Rooney’s possible influence on the MLS, Mourinho stressed, “Of course he will bring the attention that MLS needs to attract more people to steal from the other sports that normally the American people are in love with.”

It was at Manchester United that he made a legacy which will take decades for another player to surpass. In a 13-year long trophy-laden stint at Old Trafford, Rooney made some 559 appearances for the club and scored a record 253 goals.

In his final year at United, he broke the long-standing record of Bobby Charlton and became the all-time highest goalscorer for Manchester United.

He also represented England on 119 occasions and amassed 53 goals for them becoming one of the most decorated English players of all time.

