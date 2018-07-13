It was not Wayne Rooney's decision to leave the club but he was left with no choice when Everton asked him to leave. Rooney then explained that after giving much thought and assessing all his options, he finally decided that DC United was the best place for him to come and showcase his talents.

Just a couple of weeks after completing his move to Major League Soccer club DC United, Wayne Rooney opened about his decision to seek a move away from his boyhood club Everton. He revealed that despite being Everton’s top scorer in 2017-18 Premier League season, he was asked by the board to leave the club. The former Manchester United forward still remains puzzled as to why they asked him to leave.

While speaking to media, the 32-year-old said that he was not getting enough play time at Manchester United. He continued saying that he still had two years left on his contract at Old Trafford and he could have very easily stayed there and collected his wages till his contract had expired but he chose otherwise.

Wayne Rooney stressed that his will and desire to play took him back to the club where it all started for him. After a trophy-laden 13-year stint with Manchester United, he signed for Everton to prolong his playing career and show the world that he is far from a finished product.

“Everton made it clear towards the end of the season that they’d be happy for me to leave. For whatever reason, I still don’t know. I felt I was doing okay, I was top goal scorer despite playing most of the season from midfield. But that’s football. And that gave me a decision to make, and I made this decision,” added former Manchester United captain.

Rooney then explained that after giving much thought and assessing all his options, he finally decided that DC United was the best place for him to come and showcase his talents.

In a career that has spanned 15 years already, the British forward has scored a phenomenal 281 goals in all competitions. He is the all-time highest goalscorer for both Manchester United and England. He has scored 53 goals for the international team in 119 matches.

