Wayne Rooney made his first appearance on Sky Sports football analysis show Monday Night Football and he absolutely nailed it on his debut. The Everton front man ripped apart former Liverpool defender and football pundit Jamie Carragher with his witty sense of humour. He also gave his assessment of the comparison between the current Liverpool trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and the iconic Manchester United trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez and Rooney himself. Rooney being the usual fun that he is, brutally trolled Carragher who he had tussled with during his time at Manchester United.

Rooney brought the show down with his amazing wit right at the beginning of the show. He ripped Carragher apart and was applauded heavily on social media by all the Manchester United fans. After show host David Jones introduced Rooney to the audience, he took charge and said, “It’s great to be here. “To be honest this is probably the closest Carra (Carragher) ever got to me so I’m sure he’ll enjoy it as well,” he remarked next which left the former Liverpool man embarrassed and he didn’t had a come back to his razor-sharp wit.

Neville and Carragher have been the Sky Sports icons, famous for their matchday banter inside the studio but Rooney was not far behind in terms of wit. On the show he was also asked about the sensational Liverpool attacking trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane who he called great attacking players but took a slight dig at them when asked if they could match the Old Trafford trio. Rooney was an integral part of United’s attack between 2007-09 when he won two Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy, a FIFA Club World Cup and a League Cup.

“I think it would be difficult. The difference we had is Premier League winners’ medals,” said Rooney.

“We had real quality behind us and the defence was solid. For them three to get to the level we were at, they need that wall behind them,” he added.

Rooney who has had a fine start to life at his boyhood club, Everton, scoring 10 times in 21 appearances in the Premier League also gave his assessment of Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s recent swap which saw the two players exchange club.

Rooney adjudged Sanchez as a perfect signing for United and reckoned the Chilean forward suits the footballing ideology of the club. He said: “For me, Sanchez is the perfect player for Manchester United. He’s got aggression, passion, desire and you can see he’s a winner – I think that’s what United have lacked.”

“They need players around Lukaku who are going to push him to try and help him. Sanchez will do that.

“A bit like Tevez they lift the other players and get an extra 5-10% from them.”

Talking about Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was sensational for his new club Arsenal in their latest Premier League encounter against Everton, providing three assists in the 4-1 victory Rooney suggested Arsenal might be the right place for the Armenian to strive. “At Manchester United, he didn’t get the freedom he wanted to go out and perform like he did at Dortmund,” said Rooney.

“At Arsenal, he’ll have players around him running off the ball and I think he’ll kick on,” he further explained.