WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Sydney Sixers have firmly thrown their weight behind Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, effectively confirming she will continue to captain the side despite recent allegations surfacing about her personal life. Sixers’ General Manager Rachel Haynes has firmly declared that they have no concerns over Garndner’s leadership potential or capability, confirming that she will remain captain.

What allegations emerged about Ashleigh Gardner’s personal life?

The all-rounder’s ex-wife, Monica Wright, explosively alleged her on social media of cheating with teammate Georgia Voll during last year’s ODI World Cup in India. They got married in 2025 and separated months later. While there has been no official statement from Gardner regarding the same, Haynes refused to comment on her personal life and instead firmly backed the 29-year-old to continue as the Sydney Sixers’ captain ahead of Women’s Big Bash League (BBL). The former Aussie cricketer said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

“I’m not going to comment on her personal life, or anything like that. But certainly we’ve exchanged messages. I’ve checked in with her; she knows that we’re here to support her. She’s a well-respected player within our program, an important player for us, so I think the most important thing is knowing that we’re there for her, we care about her and look forward to continuing with the club ongoing. Absolutely (as captain). Each year we make a recommendation to our board around our leaders. She certainly did a fantastic job last year, and we’ll be making that recommendation to our board that she continues.”

How has Ashleigh Gardner performed in the Women’s Big Bash League?

Since 2015 to 2025, the Sydney-born cricketer has featured in 145 matches, mustering 2750 runs alongside one hundred and 14 fifties. Additionally, she has also claimed 121 wickets at 22.04 apiece. Having replaced Ellyse Perry as the skipper last year, Gardner ushered the Sixers to the playoffs last year after finishing second in the league stage. However, they were eliminated by the eventual runners-up Scorchers in the Challenger clash with a 11-run win.

Additionally, Sixers will also be coached by Pete Clarke, with Matthew Mott stepping down from his role to link up with the men’s counterpart. Clarke has notably served as the assistant coach under Mott during WBBL 11.

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