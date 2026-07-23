LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder

WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder

Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Sydney Sixers have firmly thrown their weight behind Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, effectively confirming she will continue to captain the side despite recent allegations surfacing about her personal life.

Sydney Sixers' Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder. (Image Credits: Australian women's cricket team X/X)
Sydney Sixers' Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder. (Image Credits: Australian women's cricket team X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 14:17 IST

Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise Sydney Sixers have firmly thrown their weight behind Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, effectively confirming she will continue to captain the side despite recent allegations surfacing about her personal life. Sixers’ General Manager Rachel Haynes has firmly declared that they have no concerns over Garndner’s leadership potential or capability, confirming that she will remain captain.

What allegations emerged about Ashleigh Gardner’s personal life?

The all-rounder’s ex-wife, Monica Wright, explosively alleged her on social media of cheating with teammate Georgia Voll during last year’s ODI World Cup in India. They got married in 2025 and separated months later. While there has been no official statement from Gardner regarding the same, Haynes refused to comment on her personal life and instead firmly backed the 29-year-old to continue as the Sydney Sixers’ captain ahead of Women’s Big Bash League (BBL). The former Aussie cricketer said, as quoted by Fox Sports:

You Might Be Interested In

I’m not going to comment on her personal life, or anything like that. But certainly we’ve exchanged messages. I’ve checked in with her; she knows that we’re here to support her. She’s a well-respected player within our program, an important player for us, so I think the most important thing is knowing that we’re there for her, we care about her and look forward to continuing with the club ongoing. Absolutely (as captain). Each year we make a recommendation to our board around our leaders. She certainly did a fantastic job last year, and we’ll be making that recommendation to our board that she continues.”

How has Ashleigh Gardner performed in the Women’s Big Bash League?

Since 2015 to 2025, the Sydney-born cricketer has featured in 145 matches, mustering 2750 runs alongside one hundred and 14 fifties. Additionally, she has also claimed 121 wickets at 22.04 apiece. Having replaced Ellyse Perry as the skipper last year, Gardner ushered the Sixers to the playoffs last year after finishing second in the league stage. However, they were eliminated by the eventual runners-up Scorchers in the Challenger clash with a 11-run win.

Additionally, Sixers will also be coached by Pete Clarke, with Matthew Mott stepping down from his role to link up with the men’s counterpart. Clarke has notably served as the assistant coach under Mott during WBBL 11.

Also Read: Lakshya Sen vs Victor Lai Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch China Open 2026 Round Of 16 Match In India?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder
Tags: ashleigh gardnersydney sixersWBBLWomens Big Bash League

RELATED News

NEET Exam Paper Leak Protest: Abhinav Bindra Calls for Education Reform as Shikhar Dhawan Calls For Patience

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I LIVE Streaming @129 on FanCode: How to Watch IND vs ZIM For Free? Check Broadcast And Live Streaming Details

When Will SA20 2027 Begin? Check Full Fixtures As SunRisers Eastern Cape Set To Play Opener Against Pretoria Capitals

WATCH: Olympic Medallist Bajrang Punia Joins Students’ Protests Sharing Strong Message

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play at Harare? Check Team India’s Predicted Playing XI

LATEST NEWS

Palladian Partners Advisory LLP Reports- Mumbai’s Redevelopment Pipeline Touches Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore, Set to Deliver 59,000 New Homes

Faizan Ansari Returns from Umrah After a Week of Prayer and Reflection

‘I’ll Put Powder In Your Bag’: Did Mumbai Cop Threaten To Frame Student Protesters In Drug Case? Viral Video Sparks Probe

Union Bank Employees’ Welfare Association Supports Education of 108 Tribal Students

Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, 10 Powerful Marvel Heroes Who Have Disappeared From The MCU

Waterways Leisure Tourism Posts Rs 27 Crore Q1 Profit, Revenue Rises; What Do The Numbers Say?

Inside Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram: RAF Officer’s 6 Lakh Followers and Viral Jantar Mantar Protest Posts

Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest

Hepo Brings Smart Solutions for Smart Spaces to ACE Reflect, Jaipur

Sonu Nigam Refuses To Comment On NEET Protests, Viral Video Triggers Debate Online – WATCH

WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder
WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder
WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder
WBBL 12: Sydney Sixers’ Manager Breaks Silence On Ashleigh Gardner After Alleged Affair Claims Against Australian All-Rounder

QUICK LINKS