WCL 2026: AB De Villiers In Line For IPL Comeback? RCB Legend Stuns West Indies Champions With Stunning Knock In Sharjah

Former South African captain AB de Villiers continues to take bowlers to the cleaners despite having retired from international cricket for eight years. With De Villiers now playing only in the World Championship (WCL) and sizzling in South Africa’s opening fixture of the same in the 2026 edition, the veteran cricketer showcased that he still has it, But is De Villiers in line for an IPL comeback?

Is AB de Villiers in line to return to the IPL?

With the Proteas facing the West Indies in their opening game of WCL 2026 on October 4, Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the right-handed batter played a crucial part in their side’s big victory. Facing only 39 deliveries, the keeper-batter clobbered 70 runs, laced with four boundaries and five towering sixes while maintaining a strike rate of 179.49. Along with Richard Levi, who top-scored with 87, De Villiers shared a partnership of 104 as South Africa amassed a total of 242/5 in their stipulated 20 overs. In response, the Caribbeans could only manage 145 in their 18.2 overs despite Chris Gayle top-scoring with 60 off 31 balls.

Mr. 360 is back in action! 🔥 AB de Villiers rolled back the years with a quickfire 50 off 27 deliveries, smashing 4 sixes and 2 fours to power South Africa Champions to a monumental 242/5 against West Indies Champions in Match 3 of World Championship of Legends 2026. Watch… pic.twitter.com/ivhAUs98Eo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2026

However, de Villiers, 42, is still unlikely to make a comeback in the IPL and has provided no hints of doing the same.

AB de Villiers’ legendary IPL career

While the Proteas star commenced his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), it was after he joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2011. The Pretoria-born cricketer, who quit his IPL career in 2021, featured in 184 games and amassed 5162 runs, averaging 39.70 with three centuries alongside a strike rate of 151.68. De Villiers’ tally of 5162 runs is the second-highest by an overseas batter in the tournament history, behind David Warner, who accumulated 6565 runs.

He forged a strong partnership with Virat Kohli at the franchise but couldn’t be part of the title victory that he very richly deserved. The partnership of 229 between Kohli and De Villiers stitched in the 2015 edition against the Gujarat Lions remains the highest in IPL history. The partnership also came at RCB’s home ground of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.