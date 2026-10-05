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Home > Sports News > WCL 2026: PCB Demands Written Apology From Yuvraj Singh, Indian Players Before Pakistan Champions Get NOC

WCL 2026: PCB Demands Written Apology From Yuvraj Singh, Indian Players Before Pakistan Champions Get NOC

PCB has agreed to issue an NOC to Pakistan Champions for the World Championship of Legends 2026 in the UAE, but demands written apologies from Yuvraj Singh and other Indian players, plus a handshake, after India Champions boycotted WCL 2025 against Pakistan Champions.

PCB gave Pakistan Champions an NOC after presenting a list of demands to the World Championship of Legends.
PCB gave Pakistan Champions an NOC after presenting a list of demands to the World Championship of Legends.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 17:53 IST

World Championship of Legends: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has consented to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Champions team, allowing them to take part in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) taking place in the UAE, provided certain conditions are met.

PCB Puts Forward List of Demands in Front of WCL

According to WCL sources, the PCB had sought certain assurances from the WCL management, including that it would have no objection if Indian players did not participate in the tournament.

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“The PCB agreed to issue an NOC to the Pakistan Champions team for the WCL, subject to certain conditions. However, the WCL management did not agree to any of the demands made by the PCB,” as per WCL sources.

PCB Asks For Written Apologies From Yuvraj Singh And Other Indian Players

The PCB had also sought written apologies from the Indian players for not taking the field against the Pakistan Champions during last year’s edition. The board had indicated that it would be agreeable to a handshake between the players following the issue.

However, the WCL management did not agree to these conditions. Sources said the tournament management accepted the commercial terms put forward by the PCB but rejected the demands relating to written apologies and a handshake between the players.

The development comes amid continued uncertainty over the participation of the Pakistan Champions in the upcoming edition of the WCL.

India Champions Boycott Match Against Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025

During the previous edition of the WCL, India Champions players declined to take the field against Pakistan Champions, citing geopolitical tensions and public sentiment in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

India Champions refused to play their scheduled semi-final against Pakistan Champions in the 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL), allowing Pakistan Champions to advance directly to the final.

The Indian squad, featuring former internationals such as Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, opted not to take the field amid tensions between the two countries.

It was the second time in the tournament that India Champions withdrew from a fixture against Pakistan Champions. The two sides had initially been scheduled to meet in the group stage, but that match was also called off after India Champions declined to participate.

Also Read: Most T20I Runs in 2026: From Ishan Kishan to Abhishek Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters Ahead of IND vs WI 1st T20I in Lucknow

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WCL 2026: PCB Demands Written Apology From Yuvraj Singh, Indian Players Before Pakistan Champions Get NOC

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WCL 2026: PCB Demands Written Apology From Yuvraj Singh, Indian Players Before Pakistan Champions Get NOC
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