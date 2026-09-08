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Home > Sports News > WCL Season 3: David Warner To Lead Australia Champions, Ricky Ponting Unveiled As Owner

WCL Season 3: David Warner To Lead Australia Champions, Ricky Ponting Unveiled As Owner

With the World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 set to begin on October 3 after two successful and high-octane editions, Ricky Ponting has been unveiled as the new owners of Australia Champions, while explosive opening batter David Warner will lead the side.

WCL Season 3: David Warner To Lead Australia Champions, Ricky Ponting Unveiled As Owner. (Image Credits: X)
WCL Season 3: David Warner To Lead Australia Champions, Ricky Ponting Unveiled As Owner. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 18:06 IST

With the World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 3 set to begin on October 3 after two successful and high-octane editions, Ricky Ponting has been unveiled as the new owners of Australia Champions, while explosive opening batter David Warner will lead the side. The two marquee developments emerged during the exclusive “Australia Champions: A New Era” media press conference in Melbourne, according to the official press release.

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“Excited to be part of Australia Champions and the World Championship of Legends” – Ricky Ponting

The landmark press conference took place on Tuesday, at Eureka 89, bringing together some of the biggest names from Australian cricket and the World Championship of Legends. Ponting’s arrival added one of the most iconic figures in Australian cricket to the Australia Champions ownership group alongside Puneet Singh, as the franchise unveiled a powerful new identity ahead of WCL Season 3. Warner, meanwhile, was announced as the latest marquee addition to the Australia Champions squad and will lead the team into the third season of the World Championship of Legends.


The new-look Australia Champions comes at a time when WCL Season 3 is promising to be the biggest edition yet, with more legendary names, intense rivalries and entertainment lined up for fans across the world. Ricky Ponting expressed his excitement at joining Australia Champions, saying he sees a strong opportunity to build something special for Australian cricket fans alongside Puneet, the team and captain David Warner.


“I’m excited to be part of Australia Champions and the World Championship of Legends. With Puneet and the team, and David leading from the front, we have a great opportunity to build something special for Australian cricket fans,” Ponting stated.

Puneet Singh, Owner, Australia Champions, said: “This is a very exciting new chapter for Australia Champions. Having Ricky join us and David take on the captaincy gives us incredible experience, leadership and firepower. We’re ready to build something truly special, he said as quoted in the WCL press release.


David Warner expressed his excitement about captaining Australia Champions in WCL Season 3, highlighting the opportunity to play alongside cricket greats and entertain the fans.


“I’m really excited to lead Australia Champions in WCL Season 3. There’s nothing better than getting back out there, playing alongside some greats of the game and giving the fans plenty to cheer about,” he said.


Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO, World Championship of Legends, said: “Australia Champions entering this new era with Ricky, Puneet and David is a huge moment for WCL. Season 3 is shaping up to be our biggest yet, and this is just the beginning.”


The Melbourne press conference brought together Ricky Ponting, Puneet Singh, David Warner, and other players and members of the Australia Champions and WCL family for an exclusive media interaction and a series of announcements ahead of Season 3. The press conference, led by Australia Champions owner Puneet Singh, marked a significant moment for the franchise as Ricky Ponting formally joined the ownership group and David Warner took on the responsibility of leading Australia Champions as captain for WCL Season 3. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter for Australia Champions, bringing together Australian cricket’s legendary legacy with a new generation of energy, leadership and ambition.

(With inputs from ANI)

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WCL Season 3: David Warner To Lead Australia Champions, Ricky Ponting Unveiled As Owner
Tags: David WarnerRicky PontingWCLWorld Championship of Legends

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WCL Season 3: David Warner To Lead Australia Champions, Ricky Ponting Unveiled As Owner
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