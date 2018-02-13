Eden Hazard was the force behind Chelsea's brilliant performance against West Brom as he scored a brace to get Antonio Conte's mean back to winning ways in the Premier League. The Belgian superstar after the win demanded more from his teammates and thanked Belgian assistant Thierry Henry for his crucial advise which helped him scored the second long-range goal against the Baggies.

Eden Hazard was in an absolute menacing form as he single-handedly inspired Chelsea to a 3-0 rout of West Brom to get Antonio Conte’s men back in the groove. The Belgian superstar struck two sensational goals on either side of Victor Moses’s 63rd-minute goal to help his teammates taste victory after two successive heavy defeats against Bournemouth and Watford. After earning his team a comprehensive win, Hazard demanded more such high flying performances from his teammates and also thanked Arsenal legend Thierry Henry for one of his two sublime strikes.

Chelsea were crushed by Watford and Bournemouth in their last two Premier League encounters which dumped them out of the top four. In the process, several fingers were pointed at Antonio Conte and his managerial tactics, but Hazard in Chelsea’s latest victory against the Baggies has shown what the team is capable of if brought together. The Belgian ace believed his side were by far the better one and didn’t give any chance to Alan Pardew’s men. “We are Chelsea, we are the champion,” reckoned Hazard while demanding more emphatic performances like this one from his teammates.

“We had two defeats but now we are back. We are Chelsea, we are the champions, we have to give everything,” the 27-year-old told Sky Sports after scoring his 15th goal of the season against West Brom.

“Sometimes it happens, you win and you lose. Last season we were champions. The most important thing is to work together, talk together and that’s what we did. We showed great character offensively and defensively,” he added.

After Olivier Giroud missed out on a couple of fruitful opportunities, Hazard opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 25th minute when he beat two Baggies defenders with his remarkable skills to play it to Giroud, the French striker was quick to create easy space for Hazard to power a low-grounded effort. It was Victor Moses who doubled Chelsea’s lead in the 63rd minute when he got better of West Brom backline to beat the keeper with a close-range effort. Hazard continued his brilliant run in the box and got his second in the 72nd minute with a superb long-range screamer.

Crediting Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry for his crucial advice which helped him in scoring the second, Hazard said, “On the second one, when I go inside (from the flank), Thierry told me in the national team maybe I don’t shoot enough.”

Chelsea will next face Hull City in the FA Cup before locking horns with Barcelona in the Champions League. Antonio Conte’s men are well out of the Premier League title race with league leaders Manchester City running away with the trophy but, Hazard believes the season is far from over for Conte’s men who are alive in the FA Cup and Europe.

“I think we need to be in the top four for the Champions League next season and if we can take the FA Cup, said Hazard. “We have a lot of games to play. It is not easy to win the Champions League but we will go for everything. We have a good team and good players and our target, when you play for Chelsea is to win trophies,” he added.