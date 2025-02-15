‘We Are Cricketers, Not Film Stars’, R Ashwin Slams The ‘Superstar Culture’ In Cricket

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly criticized the ‘superstar culture’ in Indian cricket, emphasizing the need for players to remain grounded and relatable to the common people. Speaking on his Hindi YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin stated that cricketers are not actors or celebrities but simply sportspersons, and their achievements should be viewed in the right context.

“It is important to normalize things in Indian cricket. We must not encourage this superstardom and super celebrities within the Indian cricket team,” Ashwin asserted. “We are cricketers, not actors or superstars. We are sportspersons, and we must be individuals whom common people can resonate with and compare themselves to.”

Mentioned Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

Ashwin used Indian batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as examples to highlight his argument. He stressed that when accomplished players like them score centuries, it should be treated as routine rather than celebrated as an extraordinary achievement. “If you are a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, who have achieved so much, hitting one more century is not just about personal achievement anymore. It should be business as usual, and our goals should be bigger than these achievements,” he said.

His comments come at a time when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken steps to curb the ‘superstar culture’ within the national team. Last month, the board issued a 10-point policy aimed at reducing excessive privileges for players. The policy includes restrictions on the number of family members and personal staff accompanying cricketers on tours. Additionally, cricketers and their families will have separate travel arrangements, with exceptions requiring approval from the head coach.

Ashwin also voiced his concerns regarding the Indian squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, particularly the selection of five spinners for the tournament in Dubai. He questioned whether the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakravarthy was excessive. “Five spinners in Dubai? I don’t know. I think we are one spinner too many, if not two,” he remarked.

India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23.

