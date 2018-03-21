Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla has said that the board is not concerned about Mohammed Shami's private matters, but is awaiting the report of the anti-corruption unit to verify his wife's sensational claims. The Indian pacer's wife Hasin Jahan has made shocking allegations against the cricketer in past few days. Accusing the cricketer of cheating, she said that he had received money from a Pakistani woman in Dubai.

Amid uncertainty over future of Indian bowler Mohammed Shami, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla has said that they are not concerned over his private matters, but are awaiting the response of BCCI’s anti-corruption unit to verify Hasin Jahan’s claims that he had received unaccounted money from a Pakistani woman.”Our anti-corruption unit, headed by Neeraj Kumar, will investigate and give us a report. We are awaiting it. We are expecting the report shortly,” Shukla said. “We are not concerned over his private matters. As soon as he (Kumar) gives the report we will decide. The investigation is still on. It’s Neeraj Kumar’s job to investigate it,” he added.

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has made shocking allegations against the cricketer in past few days. Accusing the cricketer of cheating, she said that he had received money from a Pakistani woman in Dubai. Her accusations had prompted BCCI to launch an inquiry into the matter. Earlier, Jahan filed an FIR against her husband in Jadavpur police station in Kolkata under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the non-bailable ones of the attempt to murder, rape, assault and criminal intimidation.

Following the registration of the FIR, police officials had said that they would be sending a notice to the cricketer soon asking him to present himself before investigators. “Kolkata police’s detective department has already started an investigation. We will look into all the allegations and carry out a thorough probe,” Joint Commissioner (crime) Praveen Tripathi had said following the lodging of the complaint.

Amid the accusations and counter-accusations by Hasin Jahan and Mohammed Shami, the board has also put the cricketer’s central contract on hold and the decision will be taken once the report is out.

