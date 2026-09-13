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Home > Sports News > ‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford

‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has backed the Red Devils ahead of the Manchester Derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford. The England international believes Manchester United can compete with any team, recalling memorable derby victories and highlighting the importance of beating their city rivals.

Harry Maguire opened up on leading Manchester United against Manchester City. Image Credit: X/@ManUtd
Harry Maguire opened up on leading Manchester United against Manchester City. Image Credit: X/@ManUtd

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 18:46 IST

Manchester United vs Manchester City: On September 13, one of the most intense rivalries in English football will take center stage when Manchester United and Manchester City square off in another thrilling Manchester Derby at Old Trafford. Harry Maguire, a defender for Manchester United, talked about his favorite Manchester Derby moments, the hurt of losing the derby, and how the Red Devils can contend with any team in an interview.

We Can Beat Any Team: Manchester United’s Harry Maguire Before Derby  

United come into Sunday’s clash having collected just four points from their opening three matches, increasing the importance of the fixture for Carrick’s side. On setting the tone and challenging Manchester City ahead of the derby, Maguire said, “We know they’re a top team and have dominated English football over the last nine years now. But we know that we’ve got a great squad, great depth, that we can compete with anybody.”

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Harry Maguire Recalls Leading Manchester United Against City 

Maguire recalled leading the team out for his very first Manchester Derby at the Etihad Stadium and said, “Captaining and leading the boys out for my first Manchester derby in 2019 and getting the win away from home is a special feeling because we knew what it meant for the fans. At that moment and at that time, I think Man City were probably the team to beat, so to go there and do it over your rivals was a big win.”

Harry Maguire: Losing Manchester Derby Similar to Losing Liverpool 

On the pain of derby defeats at Old Trafford, he said, “It’s right up there with losing against Liverpool, both big rivalries. It’s disappointing to lose any game of football, but when you lose at home, especially at Old Trafford in front of your fans to your rivals, it hurts for a while. You just want the next game to come and get the win and get back on track.”

Beyond the individual battles, the derby represents a clash between two contrasting narratives. City will look to underline their status as an elite, trophy-chasing side, while United are aiming to rediscover their consistency and signal a return to the heights associated with the club’s history.

United hold the overall advantage in Premier League Manchester derbies, winning 27 of the 58 meetings compared to City’s 21. However, the Red Devils have found it difficult to consistently get the better of their neighbours in recent seasons.

Also Read: Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Why Is Julian Alvarez Not Playing Today’s La Liga Clash? Here Are All Latest Updates

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‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford
Tags: Harry MaguireManchester CityManchester Unitedpremier league

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‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford
‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford
‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford
‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford
‘We Can Beat Any Team’ – Harry Maguire Fires Up Manchester United Before Manchester City Clash at Old Trafford

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