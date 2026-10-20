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Home > Sports News > ‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series

‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs New Zealand: New Zealand have drawn up plans to contain teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the five-match T20I series against India. Pacer Jacob Duffy has praised the youngster’s explosive batting while highlighting the challenge of New Zealand conditions. The opening clash at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval will test Sooryavanshi’s adaptability against the hosts.

‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 13:56 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs New Zealand: New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy has indicated that the hosts are preparing strategies to contain India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the five-match T20I series, with the conditions in Christchurch expected to test the young opener’s attacking approach.

India are set to begin their T20I campaign in New Zealand on Thursday, October 22, with the opening match scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Sooryavanshi’s explosive batting has made him one of the players to watch, prompting the home side to examine how they can limit his impact.

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The 15-year-old has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. Following his impressive performances in the Indian Premier League, he made his international debut against England in July before delivering a memorable performance against Zimbabwe, where he struck a half-century off just 18 balls.

His recent Asian Games gold medal has added another milestone to his growing list of achievements, and the upcoming series will offer him another opportunity to establish himself against an international bowling attack in unfamiliar conditions.

Jacob Duffy Opens Up On New Zealand’s Strategy Against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Duffy acknowledged the teenager’s remarkable power and consistency, suggesting that New Zealand have studied his batting ahead of the opening T20I.

The New Zealand fast bowler said the team had completed its assessment of Sooryavanshi and developed a strategy for the challenge. He also pointed out that playing in New Zealand could present a different examination for the left-handed batter compared with his previous international assignment in England.

Sooryavanshi’s ability to score rapidly makes him a potential game-changer at the top of India’s batting order. New Zealand will therefore be keen to find ways to disrupt his rhythm early, particularly with the new ball.

Hagley Oval Conditions Could Test India’s Teenage Star

Duffy is also hoping that the Christchurch surface provides assistance to the seamers. Hagley Oval is the venue for the series opener, and the pacer has already discussed the pitch with the ground staff.

He is looking for conditions that offer enough bounce to challenge the batters, rather than a surface that turns the contest into a run-scoring spectacle.

For Sooryavanshi, adapting to the conditions will be an important part of the assignment. New Zealand’s bowling attack will look to use its familiarity with home pitches, while India will hope the youngster can carry his fearless approach into the series.

The five-match T20I contest will be followed by one-day internationals and a two-Test series, making the tour a significant test of India’s depth and adaptability across formats. 

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‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series
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‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series

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‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series
‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series
‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series
‘We Have A Plan For Him’: New Zealand Prepare For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge Ahead Of India T20I Series
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