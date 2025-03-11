Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘We Have Dynamite…’Pedri Lauds Raphinha & Lamine Yamal After Barcelona’s Win Over Benfica

‘We Have Dynamite…’Pedri Lauds Raphinha & Lamine Yamal After Barcelona’s Win Over Benfica

Pedri also spoke about his personal efforts on the defensive front, revealing that his father has always emphasized the importance of hard work and commitment to the team’s overall performance.

‘We Have Dynamite…’Pedri Lauds Raphinha & Lamine Yamal After Barcelona’s Win Over Benfica


Barcelona midfielder Pedri has heaped praise on his attacking teammates Raphinha and Lamine Yamal after their impressive performances in the team’s 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League Round of 16. The win secured Barcelona’s spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face either Lille or Borussia Dortmund.

Despite being awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title, Pedri insisted that the honor could have gone to either of his teammates for their standout contributions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The MVP could have gone to Raphinha or Lamine. They’re spectacular players. Robert, who finishes everything… we have dynamite up front that we have to take advantage of,” Pedri told the media after the match.

Under the guidance of newly appointed coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona delivered an impressive attacking display, with Yamal and Raphinha playing pivotal roles. The duo’s creativity and finishing ability helped the Catalan giants overcome a determined Benfica side.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pedri also spoke about his personal efforts on the defensive front, revealing that his father has always emphasized the importance of hard work and commitment to the team’s overall performance. “I’ve always tried to work on defence. My father told me that if I play regularly, I should at least work hard and defend for the team,” he added.

The 21-year-old midfielder also dedicated the victory to the late Dr. Minarro Garcia, acknowledging that it had been a difficult few days. “It was a tough game after Saturday. First of all, I want to send strength to my family and friends, and we’ll try to win everything for him,” Pedri said.

Barcelona now shifts its focus to the quarter-finals as they continue their quest for European glory. With Pedri leading the midfield and an in-form attacking trio, the team looks determined to make a deep run in the competition.

ALSO READ: Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury

Filed under

Lamine Yamal Raphinha

Finance Minister Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses DMK Of Creating ‘Political Mess’ Over Language Policy
Barcelona midfielder Pedr

‘We Have Dynamite…’Pedri Lauds Raphinha & Lamine Yamal After Barcelona’s Win Over Benfica
In a bold move that escal

Dalai Lama Declares Successor Will Be Born Outside China, Challenging Beijing’s Authority
The White House has raise

White House Presses India To Slash Unjust Tariffs On American Goods
Golf legend Tiger Woods i

Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury
Legendary singer-songwrit

Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates Due To Medical Condition
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses DMK Of Creating ‘Political Mess’ Over Language Policy

Nirmala Sitharaman Accuses DMK Of Creating ‘Political Mess’ Over Language Policy

Dalai Lama Declares Successor Will Be Born Outside China, Challenging Beijing’s Authority

Dalai Lama Declares Successor Will Be Born Outside China, Challenging Beijing’s Authority

White House Presses India To Slash Unjust Tariffs On American Goods

White House Presses India To Slash Unjust Tariffs On American Goods

Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury

Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury

Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates Due To Medical Condition

Billy Joel Postpones Tour Dates Due To Medical Condition

Entertainment

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Legendary Reggae Icon Cocoa Tea Dies At 65

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed Boxer Attacked Her Inside A Limo

Woman Who Accused Mike Tyson Of Rape, Sexual Assault In1990s Drops Lawsuit, Earlier Claims Revealed

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Dhanush Demands ₹1 Crore In Copyright Lawsuit Against Nayanthara—Legal Battle Escalates! Shocking Details Inside

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Banned By Magazines At The Height Of His Stardom?

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood Stars Are Up For The Greatest Rivalry

Are Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor Finally Coming Together For A Film After PK? Bollywood

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women