‘We Have Dynamite…’Pedri Lauds Raphinha & Lamine Yamal After Barcelona’s Win Over Benfica

Pedri also spoke about his personal efforts on the defensive front, revealing that his father has always emphasized the importance of hard work and commitment to the team’s overall performance.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has heaped praise on his attacking teammates Raphinha and Lamine Yamal after their impressive performances in the team’s 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League Round of 16. The win secured Barcelona’s spot in the quarter-finals, where they will face either Lille or Borussia Dortmund.

Despite being awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title, Pedri insisted that the honor could have gone to either of his teammates for their standout contributions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The MVP could have gone to Raphinha or Lamine. They’re spectacular players. Robert, who finishes everything… we have dynamite up front that we have to take advantage of,” Pedri told the media after the match.

Under the guidance of newly appointed coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona delivered an impressive attacking display, with Yamal and Raphinha playing pivotal roles. The duo’s creativity and finishing ability helped the Catalan giants overcome a determined Benfica side.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pedri also spoke about his personal efforts on the defensive front, revealing that his father has always emphasized the importance of hard work and commitment to the team’s overall performance. “I’ve always tried to work on defence. My father told me that if I play regularly, I should at least work hard and defend for the team,” he added.

The 21-year-old midfielder also dedicated the victory to the late Dr. Minarro Garcia, acknowledging that it had been a difficult few days. “It was a tough game after Saturday. First of all, I want to send strength to my family and friends, and we’ll try to win everything for him,” Pedri said.

Barcelona now shifts its focus to the quarter-finals as they continue their quest for European glory. With Pedri leading the midfield and an in-form attacking trio, the team looks determined to make a deep run in the competition.

ALSO READ: Golf Icon Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery for Achilles Injury