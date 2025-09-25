LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur ind vs ban DALLAS press-release-pnn beijing-propaganda biochemical energy transport latest viral news Ladakh Protest manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt

We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt

We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 25, 2025 00:59:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has said that ahead of their side’s ICC Women’s World Cup campaign, the belief is “very strong” with the team after having “learnt a lot of lessons” over the past few ICC tournaments and having prepared well ahead of the marquee competition.

South Africa will start their campaign against England on October 3 at Guwahati. The team is heading into the tournament following a 2-1 series win over Pakistan away from home. Since the last World Cup back in 2022, the South African women’s team has featured in 37 ODIs, winning 17, losing 19 and one match ending in a no result. This year in 10 ODIs, SA has won five and lost five each.

In recent years, the Proteas showed more consistency at ICC tournaments, reaching the semi-finals in the last two ODI World Cups and finishing as runners-up in back-to-back ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

“We have had good preparation for this tournament and learned a lot of lessons from past ICC events. In the last few ODI World Cups, we made the semi-finals,” said the South Africa skipper as quoted by ICC.

“I remember being part of that first semi-final loss in 2017 – it really hurt the group, but it helped us see that we could compete with the best sides in the world and qualifying for a one-day final is more a question of “when” and not “if” it would ever happen.”

“The belief is very strong within our side going into this tournament,” she continued.

South Africa boasts a solid core team filled with experience across the board, but with a long tournament ahead and the immense pressure of a World Cup at stake, it is crucial for them to stay grounded and not get ahead of themselves.

“I strongly believe that we have a very good squad of 15 players on the plane, so I am very excited for this tournament,” said the 26-year-old.

“We bat very deep, with a lot of all-rounders giving us different bowling options, which is exciting for me as captain.”

“The most important thing for us is to trust the process and take it one game at a time. You never want to get ahead of yourself – it is a long tournament with lots of cricket, so staying present and focusing on ourselves is key,” she concluded.

South Africa squad for Women’s World Cup 2025: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserve: Miane Smit. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: icc-womens-world-cuplaura-wolvaardtlaura-wolvaardt-south-africasouth africasouth-africa-icc-womens-world-cup

RELATED News

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table: Team India’s Standing After Win Against Bangladesh
"Our job is to play cricket": Afridi on controversial gesture from Pak cricketers
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Qualifies After Defeating Bangladesh By 41 Runs!
Asia Cup: Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman makes history, becomes fourth player to join special T20I club
WATCH: Did Rinku Singh Act As Unexpected Mediator Between Abhishek Sharma And Haris Rauf In India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025?

LATEST NEWS

Telangana High Court suspends Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' movie ticket price hike
"Shah Rukh sir came and said main toh yeh award pehen raha hun": Vikrant recalls his BTS moments with King Khan, Rani Mukerji from 71st National Awards
Indian Institution pioneering in Research and Excellence in 2025
We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Click Now for Direct Link to Download Assistant Administrative Officers Hall Ticket
VPN IBE Awards 2025 honor trailblazers with style
"Gujarat model is clear – bulldozers for Dalits, backward classes, and the poor": Rahul Gandhi
"India is a very important country for Panama": President Jose Raul Mulino
"I got a chance to sing with Kishore Da in Mr. India," recalls Alisha Chinai; Shaan too pays tribute
"We feel good to see our seniors being awarded": Kangana Ranaut on Mohanlal's Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour
We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt
We have had good preparation for World Cup: South Africa skipper Wolvaardt

QUICK LINKS