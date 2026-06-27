“We Have To Adapt Really Quick”: Abhishek Sharma Blames Poor Adaptability After India’s Shocking Loss To Ireland In 1st T20I

India faced a humiliating 34-run defeat in their first T20I against Ireland on June 26, 2026, at Belfast. Chasing a healthy target of 182, the visitors collapsed on a mere 148, getting their first-ever T20I defeat against the Irish side.

With such a disappointing start to Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy stint, Indian Opener Abhishek Sharma, who scored a blasting half-century in the game, opened up on the Men in Blue’s shocking defeat.

Ireland win the first T20I in Belfast by 34 runs.#TeamIndia will now aim to level the series on Sunday. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/gdoXw2dAKR#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/kxnHM9ApeV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2026

“You have to adapt really quickly, and that’s what we were trying today”: Abhishek on India’s Defeat

Left-hand batter Abhishek Sharma attributed India’s defeat to Ireland to the team’s inability to adjust quickly to the playing conditions. He said that in a tight schedule with back-to-back games, adapting fast during limited practice sessions is crucial for a strong side. Ireland held their nerve to notch a historic first win over India in the opening match of the T20I series in Belfast on Friday. This win marks Ireland’s first-ever triumph against the T20 world champions across all formats of the game.

“Its just how quickly we adapt the conditions, that’s really matters as a team, because when you are playing back to back games, as a group you have to step forward and get used to the conditions, whenever you get practice sessions or probably get used to, I feel as a dominating team, you have to adapt really quick and that’s what we were trying today, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Sharma told the reporters after the match.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: All-Round Irish Put on A Big Upset in Belfast

Captain Lorcan Tucker’s half-century paved the way for the Irish, as they piled up an impressive 182/9 in their 20 overs. India’s famed batting line-up crumbled under pressure, and the visitors were dismissed for 148 in 18.5 overs. Sharma held the Indian challenge together with 49 runs off just 20 balls, but the star-studded batting line-up came up short against some inspiring bowling from Ireland. Left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys and Matt Hollard claimed three-wicket hauls, while it was a memorable outing for debutant Jai Moondra, who finished with 2/25 in four overs. The two teams will lock horns again in the second and final T20I on Sunday.

(Inputs From ANI)

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