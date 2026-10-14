‘We Immediately Think Of Chris Gayle….’: What Former India Batter Said About Abhishek Sharma Will Grab Attention

Abhishek Sharma Chris Gayle Comparison: Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has compared Abhishek Sharma’s T20 batting ability with West Indies legend Chris Gayle, saying the Indian opener has the potential to be remembered for a long time. The praise comes after Abhishek smashed 69 off 30 balls against the West Indies and crossed the 2,000-run mark in T20 internationals.

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as one of India’s most explosive batters in T20 cricket, regularly putting opposition bowlers under pressure with his aggressive strokeplay. However, it is not just his power-hitting that has impressed Pujara, who believes the left-hander is also developing a better understanding of his game.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pujara praised Abhishek’s rapid rise in the format and highlighted his ability to change the course of a match within a short period.

“Nobody thought that he would cross such a big milestone so quickly. But the way Abhishek has performed, I think he is probably one of the best T20 players the Indian team has had so far,” Pujara said.

‘Abhishek Has That Kind Of Ability’: Pujara On Chris Gayle Comparison

Pujara drew a direct comparison between Abhishek and Gayle, who built a reputation as one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. According to the former India batter, Abhishek possesses a similar ability to dominate attacks, while his recent performances have also reflected greater maturity.

“His name will be remembered for a long time. When we talk about the T20 format, we immediately think of Chris Gayle from the West Indies. Abhishek has that kind of ability,” Pujara said.

He also pointed to Abhishek’s approach in Indore, where the opener took a little time to assess the situation before accelerating. Pujara said the ability to recognise an opposition’s strengths and adapt accordingly showed that Abhishek was understanding his game better.

The former batter added that Abhishek’s familiarity with Hyderabad, where India were scheduled to play the fourth T20I, could also prove useful.

Abhishek Sharma Reaches 2,000 T20I Runs

Abhishek marked his latest milestone with an explosive innings in the third T20I against the West Indies in Indore. He scored 69 off 30 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes, and brought up his half-century in just 18 balls.

His innings helped India post 223 runs before the hosts restricted the West Indies to 209/7, securing a 14-run victory and taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Abhishek also became the sixth Indian men’s cricketer to score 2,000 runs in T20 internationals, joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

The milestone adds to the growing list of achievements for the young opener, whose attacking approach has made him a key part of India’s T20 setup. With the series still in progress, his form will remain an important factor as India look to seal the contest in the fourth match.