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Home > Sports News > ‘We Only Fly Winners’: Ryanair Trolls Argentina After Rodri’s Economy Flight Goes Viral: WATCH Video

‘We Only Fly Winners’: Ryanair Trolls Argentina After Rodri’s Economy Flight Goes Viral: WATCH Video

Ryanair trolled Argentina after Manchester City star Rodri was spotted travelling on a budget flight, with the airline’s cheeky ‘only flies winners’ post going viral.

‘We Only Fly Winners’: Ryanair Trolls Argentina After Rodri’s Economy Flight Goes Viral: WATCH Video. Photo X
‘We Only Fly Winners’: Ryanair Trolls Argentina After Rodri’s Economy Flight Goes Viral: WATCH Video. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-14 21:06 IST

Ryanair has joined the growing social media frenzy surrounding Rodri after the Manchester City star was photographed travelling on one of the airline’s commercial flights. The Irish budget carrier used the unexpected sighting to take a playful swipe at the Argentina national football team, creating another viral moment around the Spanish midfielder. 

The incident began when passengers spotted Rodri boarding a Ryanair flight travelling from Madrid to Liverpool. Images and videos of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner making his way onto the low-cost aircraft quickly spread across social media.

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What caught the attention of fans was not simply Rodri’s presence on the flight, but the fact that one of the world’s highest-profile footballers appeared to be travelling like any other passenger. Despite his status as a Manchester City star, Spain international and one of the most decorated midfielders of his generation, Rodri appeared to make little fuss about flying commercially.

Ryanair quickly recognised the opportunity to turn the viral moment into a piece of social media banter. The airline’s official account tagged the Argentina national team and delivered a cheeky message claiming that it “only flies winners.”

The post immediately attracted huge attention online, with football supporters embracing the airline’s attempt to turn a simple travel photograph into international football banter.

Ryanair’s reference to Argentina tapped into the competitive relationship between the two footballing nations. Spain and Argentina have both enjoyed major success on the international stage in recent years, while Rodri has become one of the central figures in Spain’s rise among the world’s leading football teams.

The viral episode also highlighted the unusual nature of seeing a player of Rodri’s stature aboard a budget airline. Top-level footballers frequently travel in private jets or premium surroundings, making the sight of a Ballon d’Or winner using a low-cost commercial service particularly striking.

Fans quickly praised Rodri for what they perceived as a down-to-earth approach to travelling. Social media users shared the images widely, with many joking about the contrast between the midfielder’s enormous footballing profile and his seemingly ordinary travel arrangements.

For Ryanair, the moment became another example of how quickly brands can capitalise on football’s enormous social media audience. By combining a trending image with a sharp reference to international football rivalry, the airline transformed Rodri’s unexpected flight into another talking point.

The midfielder’s journey may have been routine, but the internet—and Ryanair—ensured it became anything but ordinary. 

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‘We Only Fly Winners’: Ryanair Trolls Argentina After Rodri’s Economy Flight Goes Viral: WATCH Video
Tags: Argentina National Football TeamArgentina Spain football rivalryfootball viral newsManchester CityRodriRodri commercial flightRodri economy flightRodri latest newsRodri Ryanair flightRodri viral flightRodri viral pictureRyanairRyanair Argentina trollRyanair social mediaspain football teamviral football moments

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‘We Only Fly Winners’: Ryanair Trolls Argentina After Rodri’s Economy Flight Goes Viral: WATCH Video
‘We Only Fly Winners’: Ryanair Trolls Argentina After Rodri’s Economy Flight Goes Viral: WATCH Video
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