“We Should Have Offered You A Better Ending, But We Failed”: Kylian Mbappé Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Departing Coach Didier Deschamps

The curtain is officially falling on the most dominant coaching tenure in the modern history of French football. Hours before leading Les Bleus onto the pitch against England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, French captain Kylian Mbappé took to social media to publish a profoundly emotional farewell tribute to his longtime manager, Didier Deschamps on July 18.

Deschamps, who previously confirmed he would step down at the conclusion of this tournament, saw his hopes of a second world title as manager shattered by a painful semi-final defeat to Spain. Acknowledging that the squad fell short of delivering the ultimate fairytale send-off, Mbappé didn’t hide his heartbreak.

“Today is your last dance,” the 27-year-old superstar wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “You, who have given us so much. We should have offered you a better ending, but we failed.”

Aujourd’hui est ta dernière danse. Toi qui nous as tant donné.

Nous aurions dû t’offrir une meilleure fin, mais nous avons échoué.

Mettre des mots sur ce que tu as apporté pendant 14 ans est très difficile, tant tu as été un acteur majeur du renouveau de cette équipe. Les gens… pic.twitter.com/uGQIWqodgv — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 18, 2026

A 14-Year Legacy Marked by Greatness

Deschamps initially assumed the reins of the national team back in 2012, inheriting a squad fractured by internal disputes and turning them into an absolute powerhouse of international football.

Under his steady leadership, France reached the Euro 2016 final, lifted the 2018 World Cup in Russia, captured the 2021 Nations League, and narrowly missed out on defending their world title against Argentina in a dramatic 2022 final in Qatar.

Mbappé, who has racked up 64 international goals under Deschamps’ guidance, fiercely defended the tactical mastermind against the frequent waves of domestic media criticism he endured throughout his 14-year reign. “Putting words to what you brought over 14 years is very difficult, so major an actor were you in the revival of this team,” Mbappé emphasized. “People haven’t always known how to appreciate your greatness, but time and history will take care of that.”

The Final Chapter in Florida

The bronze medal match against England marks a somber, reflective moment for the French team. Though a third-place playoff is rarely the fixture elite athletes dream of, Mbappé made it clear that the squad considers it a distinct privilege to fight for one final victory under their iconic boss.

Expressing immense personal gratitude to the man who handed him his senior debut on the world stage, Mbappé concluded his post with a warm, forward-looking note: “I feel privileged to have been alongside one of the greatest legends of our country. I will only keep great memories of everything we experienced and achieved together. I wish you all the best in your new adventure.” With Zinedine Zidane roped into the vacancy after the big-ticket event, the French squad enters the pitch determined to secure a bronze medal for their departing leader.