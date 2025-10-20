"We want to display our qualities", says Leverkusen's Hjulmand ahead of PSG clash

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE WITH BAYER LEVERKUSEN HEAD COACH KASPER HJULMAND AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN / BAYER LEVERKUSEN TEAM TRAINING SESSION RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY (OCTOBER 20, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. PRESS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY 2. VARIOUS OF BAYER LEVERKUSEN HEAD COACH KASPER HJULMAND SPEAKING 3. (SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYER LEVERKUSEN HEAD COACH, KASPER HJULMAND, SAYING: "Yes, it's a big task, but we're excited and really looking forward to this match. It's special to play in the Champions League, and we have a lot of quality on our team. We're playing at home and we're determined to display our qualities and play well. And it's possible, of course, (to win). We're really looking forward to it, but we also have a lot of respect for our opponents, of course." 4. HJULMAND SEEN IN CAMERA VIEWFINDER 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) BAYER LEVERKUSEN HEAD COACH, KASPER HJULMAND, SAYING: "For me it's about recognition, strategy. We do this no matter who the opponent is. We know, of course, against PSG that we will face a team who always has a lot of ball possession. They know how to build up the game. We will probably be more in a block than normal, but it's okay. We can do that. But it's about principles and then filling out the roles with quality." 6. MEDIA 7. (SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYER LEVERKUSEN HEAD COACH, KASPER HJULMAND, SAYING: "When pressing, they are very aggressive and play a one-on-one pressing game. And of course, here there is always risk involved; it's an offensive weapon, but there is also the option of playing through from the back. When you play one-on-one, it's also possible to play through." 8. PRESS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY 9. (SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYER LEVERKUSEN HEAD COACH, KASPER HJULMAND, SAYING: "So, Nathan (Tella) and Lucas (Vazquez) won't be there, nor are Malik (Tillman), Pala (Palacios Exequiel), Axel (Tape), Martin (Terrier), Jonas (Hofmann) and Alejo (Sarco), of course. And then we'll see with Patrik (Schick) and Jarell (Quansah). We will also have a check-in tomorrow and we can see that things are looking better and better, but we don't know yet." 10. CAMERAS 11. (SOUNDBITE) (German) BAYER LEVERKUSEN HEAD COACH, KASPER HJULMAND, SAYING: "I think we're on the right track. I think we have potential to develop and that we can do better, but we're on the right track. We have good confidence and we — I can clearly see the possibilities and potential of this team. So, we're on the right track." 12. PRESS CONFERENCE UNDERWAY 13. PRESS CONFERENCE ENDING 14. HJULMAND ON TRAINING GROUND 15. PLAYERS AND COACHING STAFF ON TRAINING GROUND 16. LEVERKUSEN FORWARD ELIESSE BEN SEGHIR RECEIVING BALL AND PASSING IT TO TEAMMATE 17. COACH HOLDING BALL BEHIND HIS BACK 18. DEFENDER ALEJANDRO GRIMALDO STRETCHING 19. VARIOUS OF DEFENDER LOIC BADE DURING TRAINING 20. BAYER LEVERKUSEN PLAYERS TRAINING 21. BAYER LEVERKUSEN LOGO ON FENCE 22. GOALKEEPERS TRAINING 23. PLAYERS GATHERED AROUND HJULMAND IN HUDDLE 24. PLAYERS WARMING UP 25. HJULMAND OBSERVING TRAINING 26. PLAYERS GOOFING AROUND AND DOING PUSHUPS 27. PLAYERS WARMING UP 28. BALLS ON PITCH 29. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS DOING PASSING DRILL 30. HJULMAND OBSERVING TRAINING 31. PLAYERS ON TRAINING GROUND STORY: Bayer Leverkusen head coach Kasper Hjulmand said on Monday (October 20) that his side were determined to display their own qualities in their Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday (October 21). Recognising PSG's offensive qualities, Hjulmand said that, although he expected his team to play deeper than usual, the Parisians' aggressive one-on-one pressing game would also create opportunities for the Germans to play it through from the back. "It's an offensive weapon, but there is also the option of playing through from the back. When you play one-on-one, it's also possible to play through", said the Dane. However, it will be a weakened Leverkusen side that will host the reigning UCL and French champions, with several players sidelined due to injury. Nathan Tella, Lucas Vazquez, Malik Tillman, Exequiel Palacios, Axel Tape, Martin Terrier, Jonas Hofmann and Alejo Sarco will all be left out of the squad, Hjulmand confirmed, keeping open the possibility that striker Patrik Schick and centre-back Jarell Quansah would be match-fit tomorrow. Hjulmand remains undefeated in his first seven matches in charge of Leverkusen, having taken over from former Ajax and Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag in September, after the Dutchman was dismissed following just two league matches. (Production: Erol Dogrudogan, Petra Wischgoll, Johannes Toft Thyssen)

