Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos admitted that his side had the heavyweight clash against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in mind while entertaining Real Sociedad in the Spanish League (La Liga). After the match, Ramos said that Real Madrid were thinking about PSG. In the face of goal Madrid have been more successful, Ramos added.

After registering a thumping 5-2 win over Real Sociedad in Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos admitted that his side had the heavyweight clash against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in mind. Real Madrid were off and running in the very first minute of the game against Sociedad. Brazilian left-back Marcelo released Cristiano Ronaldo who made a darting run from the left flank which was met by Lucas Vazquez’s header to give Madrid an early lead. At the stroke of half-time, Real were 4-0 ahead of visitors, who only managed to regroup themselves in the second half by scoring 2 goals.

Portuguese captain and Blancos record-breaking goalscoring bagged his hat trick in the second half to completed Madrid’s 5-2 thrashing of the visitors. Real manager Zinedine Zidane benched Welsh winger Gareth Bale and Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro. Modric was only introduced by Zidane for the final 30 minutes. Speaking after the match, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos revealed that his side noticed a big difference. “Today from the first minute the team has gone out to play football, to have the ball, to press the opponent, to steal high, and a big difference has been noticed,” Sergio Ramos was quoted as saying.

“Then in the face of goal we have been more successful,” Ramos added. The Spanish defender asserted that Madrid players were thinking about PSG. “I would lie to you if I did not tell you that we were thinking about PSG,” Ramos said. “We could have continued but we cannot stand at that pace for 90 minutes either. The objective was to gain confidence and we have achieved it today,” Ramos added. Real Madrid will host PSG on 14th February for a place in UEFA Champions League quarters.