World Number one Novak Djokovic has been tested positive for COVID-19, a consequence of hosting the Ardia Tour amid the virus which saw minimal social distancing.

World number one, Novak Djokovic has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, along with him Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki, Djokovic’s wife Jelena and fitness trainer, as well as Coach Christian Groh, have been tested positive for COVID-19.

He is the fourth tennis player to be tested positive for the virus; the world number one tennis player said that it was too soon to hold a charity event like the Ardia Tour which he organized along with his brother, the tour ended up being the kingpin of the virus which got contracted by the tennis player.

Djokovic took to social media and apologized profusely for the harm the tournament caused; he further said that everything the organizers of the tour did was with a pure heart and sincere intentions. The 33-year-old also urged the people who attended the tour to get tested.

The Ardia Tour’s first stop had been played out to a daily crowd of 4,000 fans at Djokovic’s tennis center, the vent had seen minimal social distancing.

