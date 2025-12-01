LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'We Will Get To See Him In The Test Team Now,' R Ashwin Sarcastically Targets Team India While Mentioning Abhimanyu Easwaran Scoring A Hundred In T20

Abhimanyu Easwaran who is currently leading Bengal in SMAT notched up a brilliant hundred against Punjab.

Gautam Gambhir & R Ashwin. (Photo Credits: X)
Gautam Gambhir & R Ashwin. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 1, 2025 19:06:13 IST

Former India all-rounder R Ashwin sarcastically urged the selectors to now pick Abhimanyu Easwaran for the Test format after the Bengal skipper struck a brilliant hundred for his side during the Syed Mushtaq Ali fixture against Bengal. 

“Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a hundred in T20 also now. Now we can get to see him for sure now. Given that he has now scored runs in T20, for sure we will get to see him in the Test team now,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel as well head coach Gautam Gambhir have been facing some heat from the fans and the experts for making a lot of changes in the side and handing debuts in almost every series. 

Easwaran is presently leading Bengal in SMAT and he notched up a ton while chasing a target of 311 against Punjab. The Punjab team had posted a record-breaking 310/5 in 20 overs, riding on a brisk knock of 148 off 52 from Abhishek Sharma, an innings decorated with 16 maximums and 8 fours. 

Abhishek received strong support from his opening partner, Prabhsimran Singh, who played an explosive knock of 70 runs from just 35 balls. Ramandeep Singh (39 from 15) and Sanvir Singh (22 from 8) also added important quick runs to help the team reach a big total.

In the chase, Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran tried his best to keep his team in the game. He held one end firmly and played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 130 from 66 balls. However, he did not get enough help from the other batters, as wickets kept falling regularly at the other end.

For Punjab, Harpreet Brar was the standout bowler, taking four crucial wickets.

With this result, Bengal is currently placed at the 4th position in Elite Group C, having won two out of their three matches so far. Their next match is against Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 7:06 PM IST
Tags: Abhimanyu Easwarangautam gambhirIndia vs South Africar ashwin

QUICK LINKS