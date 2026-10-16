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Home > Sports News > ‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist

‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist

PM Narendra Modi Underlines India's Bid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's determination to host the 2036 Olympic Games while felicitating the country's medal-winning athletes from the 2026 Asian Games at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (Oct 15). Addressing the contingent, PM Modi praised India's growing reputation in international sports and said the country was strengthening its position not only through performances but also as a credible host for major sporting events. The Prime Minister congratulated the athletes for making the nation proud, with special recognition for the women's teams, cricket teams, hockey players and archers who contributed to India's medal tally.

'We Will Host 2036 Olympics': PM Narendra Modi Underlines India's Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games Medalist
'We Will Host 2036 Olympics': PM Narendra Modi Underlines India's Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games Medalist

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 01:01 IST

PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s determination to host the 2036 Olympic Games while felicitating the country’s medal-winning athletes from the 2026 Asian Games at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (Oct 15). Addressing the contingent, PM Modi praised India’s growing reputation in international sports and said the country was strengthening its position not only through performances but also as a credible host for major sporting events. The Prime Minister congratulated the athletes for making the nation proud, with special recognition for the women’s teams, cricket teams, hockey players and archers who contributed to India’s medal tally. 

India’s Bid For 2036 Olympics: What Did PM Modi Say?

“You have made 140 crore Indians proud. The biggest success is to make the tricolour fly high. That’s why your success is not just yours, but it belongs to crores of our countrymen. I congratulate you on behalf of the entire country,” the PM said in his address to the medal winners.

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“India is emerging in establishing itself as a credible and hospitable country for international sports events. We are bidding for the 2036 Olympics, and it is our resolve that we will host the games,” he asserted.

PM Narendra Modi Reiterates India’s Determination To Host 2036 Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Asian Games medal-winners in New Delhi and reaffirmed the country’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. During his address, he highlighted India’s progress in international sports and said the nation was working towards becoming a trusted and welcoming destination for major sporting competitions.

PM Modi congratulated the athletes for their achievements, noting that their success represented the aspirations and pride of millions of Indians. He also posed for photographs with the medal-winners, who presented him with several sporting memorabilia, including signed jerseys and a bow from 17-year-old archer Kumkum Mohod, who won two gold medals and a silver at the Games.

Senior sporting officials accompanied the contingent, including International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah and Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha.

PM Modi Praises India’s Asian Games 2026 Medal Winners

“I especially want to congratulate our women athletes; they contributed 38 medals to our tally, and 11 of those medals were gold,” Modi said, lauding the cricket teams, the hockey teams and the performance of archers, who won five gold medals.

“The women’s hockey team ended a 44-year wait with its gold medal, it is highly appreciable,” he added.

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‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist

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‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist
‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist
‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist
‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist
‘We Will Host 2036 Olympics’: PM Narendra Modi Underlines India’s Bid For Quadrennial Event After Felicitating Asian Games 2026 Medalist

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