‘We Will Miss Ruturaj’ MS Dhoni’s First Reaction After CSK Leadership Return

In a much-anticipated moment for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans, MS Dhoni returned as captain of the franchise after a two-year gap. As he walked out for the toss at Chepauk ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the stadium erupted in thunderous cheers, showcasing the love and admiration for the legendary cricketer.

Although Dhoni lost the toss to KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, his presence marked a significant turning point for the struggling CSK unit, which has managed just one win in five matches so far this season.

“We were looking to bat first,” Dhoni said during the toss. “On many occasions, while chasing, we realised the pitch slows down. If we don’t get a good start, the middle order gets under pressure.”

MS Dhoni on Missing Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2025

Dhoni also opened up about the absence of star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fractured elbow.

“Not nice to miss a player like him. Ruturaj is an authentic batter. He can launch, score big, and maintain a good strike rate. We will definitely miss him but can’t do anything about it now,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni Urges CSK to Focus on Basics Amid Poor Start

With CSK reeling from four defeats in five games, Dhoni emphasized the importance of returning to the basics and treating every match as crucial from this point onward.

“Every game is important. We have lost too many matches. Now it’s all about doing the basics right bowling dot balls, taking catches. In a couple of games, we lost heavily, but in others, it was just one bad over that cost us like an over going for 20 runs,” he noted.

He further highlighted the strengths of the batting unit and urged them to back their natural instincts.

“Our batters are authentic. They don’t slog blindly. They just need to trust themselves start strong, get boundaries early, and take early wickets,” the five-time IPL-winning skipper said.

As Dhoni resumes leadership duties at a critical juncture, CSK fans will be hoping for a classic Dhoni-style turnaround in the remainder of IPL 2025.

