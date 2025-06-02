Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘We Will Try and Win for Virat Kohli’: RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s Heartfelt Message Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

‘We Will Try and Win for Virat Kohli’: RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s Heartfelt Message Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

As excitement builds ahead of the title decider, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has dedicated the team’s final push to none other than Virat Kohli.

‘We Will Try and Win for Virat Kohli’: RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s Heartfelt Message Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

'We Will Try and Win IPL for Virat Kohli': RCB Captain Rajat Patidar's Heartfelt Message Ahead of IPL 2025 Final


Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up for a monumental clash against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As excitement builds ahead of the title decider, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has dedicated the team’s final push to none other than Virat Kohli.

Playing for a Legend

Patidar, who will become only the fourth captain to lead RCB in an IPL final after Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, and Virat Kohli himself, shared a heartfelt message about Kohli’s significance to the team.

“We will try and win this (IPL 2025 final) for him. He has done so well for India and RCB over the years,” said Patidar, speaking to the media in Ahmedabad on the eve of the grand finale.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kohli, the league’s all-time leading run scorer, has been the face of RCB since the inception of the IPL. This season, he once again topped the run charts for his side.

Injury Cloud Over Tim David

The build-up to the final also brought questions about squad fitness.

Australian power-hitter Tim David, who has been out of action for the past two matches due to injury, remains uncertain for the final showdown.

Patidar confirmed that a final decision on David’s inclusion will rest with the medical team and will be taken later in the day.

Kohli’s 2025 Campaign: A Mixed Bag of Grit and Brilliance

Kohli’s IPL 2025 journey has been a tale of critical knocks and some early dismissals.

In the season opener against Gujarat Titans, he managed just 7 runs off six balls.

He followed that with a classy 67 off 42 deliveries versus Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

Kohli then struck 22 against Delhi Capitals on April 10 and remained unbeaten on 62 versus Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 13.

After a rare failure scoring only 1 against PBKS in Bengaluru, he bounced back with an unbeaten 73 against the same side in Mullanpur on April 20.

More key contributions followed: 70 against RR in Bengaluru, 51 versus Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, 62 off 33 against CSK in Bengaluru, 43 against SRH in Lucknow, and 54 against LSG.

In the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings on May 29, Kohli could only manage 12, but his overall form this season has been a major pillar in RCB’s march to the final.

ALSO READ: MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene’s Constant Intervention Frustrates Jasprit Bumrah During PBKS vs MI Match

 

Filed under

ipl rajat patidar Virat Kohli

newsx

IPL 2025: Karnataka Deputy CM Puts Faith In RCB, Quotes ‘Let’s Hope and Pray’ For...
NewsX Exclusive: “Peace

NewsX Exclusive: “Peace Must Suit Russia,” Says Former Indian Diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee
newsx

“Ukraine’s Approach Is Clearly Shifting Toward Asymmetric Warfare”: Andrea Lucidi on Escalation Inside Russia |...
newsx

“War Might Be the Only Option Left”: Adit Kothari Explains Ukraine’s Shift from Diplomacy to...
newsx

‘We Will Try and Win for Virat Kohli’: RCB Captain Rajat Patidar’s Heartfelt Message Ahead...
Airlines worldwide have w

Explained: How Trade Barriers and Delays in Aircraft Deliveries Are Challenging Global Airlines
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025: Karnataka Deputy CM Puts Faith In RCB, Quotes ‘Let’s Hope and Pray’ For Title Win

IPL 2025: Karnataka Deputy CM Puts Faith In RCB, Quotes ‘Let’s Hope and Pray’ For...

NewsX Exclusive: “Peace Must Suit Russia,” Says Former Indian Diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee

NewsX Exclusive: “Peace Must Suit Russia,” Says Former Indian Diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee

“Ukraine’s Approach Is Clearly Shifting Toward Asymmetric Warfare”: Andrea Lucidi on Escalation Inside Russia | NewsX Exclusive

“Ukraine’s Approach Is Clearly Shifting Toward Asymmetric Warfare”: Andrea Lucidi on Escalation Inside Russia |...

“War Might Be the Only Option Left”: Adit Kothari Explains Ukraine’s Shift from Diplomacy to Force | NewsX Exclusive

“War Might Be the Only Option Left”: Adit Kothari Explains Ukraine’s Shift from Diplomacy to...

Explained: How Trade Barriers and Delays in Aircraft Deliveries Are Challenging Global Airlines

Explained: How Trade Barriers and Delays in Aircraft Deliveries Are Challenging Global Airlines

Entertainment

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From June 27

Dil Cheez Kya Hai? Rekha’s ‘Umrao Jaan’ Re-Releases To Rekindle Magic In 4K Glory From

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges

Anupam Kher Unveils Motivational Book ‘Different But No Less’ Based On Real-Life Challenges

Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed Blockbuster from April 2026

Dhoom 4: Aditya Chopra & Shridhar Raghavan Lock Script, Ranbir Kapoor to Star in Action-Packed

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

Adnan Sami’s Painful Truth: ‘Watched Mother’s Janaza on WhatsApp’ After Pakistan Visa Rejection

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

“Gauri And I Became Friends, Then Love Happened”: Aamir Khan Shares How They Met

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth