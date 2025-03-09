‘We Won’: India’s ICC Champions Trophy Win Sparks Meme Fest On Internet

This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in 2013.

Scenes of joyous celebration unfolded as a swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer and fine spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India clinch their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Soon after the country registered its third such win, internet users flooded the social media platforms with posts expressing joy and admiration alike, even as ‘India Won’ & ‘We Won’ were trending on X late Sunday.

This is India’s third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni in 2013.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From the scenes of celebration that erupted on the ground and outside to the firecracker displays and viral moments captured from the play, here is how social media users reacted to the win:

We won champion trophy 🏆🥳 “Har dil bol raha hai–India, India! 🇮🇳🏆❤️#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/6gebMiSNFf — Gagan Pratap 🇮🇳 (@GaganPratapMath) March 9, 2025

WE WON , INDIA WON , ALL INDIANS WON WE DID IT Congratulations Team India 😭🇮🇳#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/uuQz1lpK06 — 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗚𝗢𝗡 🐉 (@NtrneelMode) March 9, 2025

India’s win also sparked a meme fest on X, with some users resorting to Bollywood-inspired GIFs to express their emotions.

My Eyes Are Crying Rn After We WON

#INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/EdoxPIdovf — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) March 9, 2025

WE WON Back to back ICC event by team India 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/HwpjVNC3k3 — AMAN 🇵🇱 (@AJSRKIAN7) March 9, 2025

Yes we did it #ChampionsTrophy2025 Congratulations team #India ..🔥 Emotions at peak.. We won maara pic.twitter.com/yxkAhfuUQH — 𝓑𝓪𝓵𝓪 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓲𝔂𝓪 ❤️‍🔥(𝘽+𝙑𝙚) (@_peacemaker07_) March 9, 2025

And then there were some who were, understandably, a little too overjoyed at the fact that India won the trophy from last time winner Pakistan without actually entering the host country.

Yes We Won After 12 years and Team india become the First Team who holds 3 Champions Trophy and The Team Jo Bina Host ke pass Gaye Trophy Lekar aai 🤣🏆#INDvsNZ #ChampionsTrophy2025#indvsnzfinal pic.twitter.com/hVJrjEf0da — 𓄂،͜͡𝓢࿐𝐄-𝐇𝐢𝐧𝐝 (@X08T10) March 9, 2025

Bina Pakistan Gaye Champions Trophy India Lane Ka Ghamad Hai 🤣🥹 We Won , India won , Jeet Gaye Yaar 😭❤️🇮🇳#INDvsNZ #RohitSharma #IndianCricketTeam#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/H1t6HDgoVu — 𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝑻𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕 (@Peaceful_Th) March 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar praised Team India saying,” The best team of the tournament has won the Champions Trophy. That too without dropping a single match!!”

The best team of the tournament has won the Champions Trophy. That too without dropping a single match!! #India #championstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/KUytSNyQi7 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 9, 2025

During the run-chase of 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a fine start once again. Rohit was the aggressor against pacers, including 14 runs against Nathan Smith in eighth over, with two fours and a six.

India reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs in the powerplay, India was 64/0, with Rohit (49*) and Gill (10*) unbeaten.

Rohit reached his half-century in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

The Hitman continued collecting boundaries against spinners as India reached the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

The 105-run stand between Rohit and Gill ended with Gill being removed by Mitchell Santner thanks to a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips at covers. Gill was gone for 31 in 50 balls, with a six. India was 105/1 in 18.4 overs.

Michael Bracewell got the big wicket of Virat Kohli for just one run. India was 106/2 in 19.1 overs.

Spinners continued to bring Kiwis back in the game, with Rachin Ravindra removing Rohit for 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. India was 122/3 in 26.1 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a partnership for India, with Iyer finding some timely boundaries and taking India to the 150-run mark in 32.5 overs.

Kiwis made a comeback as Santner removed Iyer for 48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes, with a fine catch from Rachin near short fine leg. India was 183/4 in 38.4 overs, needing 69 in 69 balls.

KL Rahul and Axar helped India cross the 200-run mark in 40.5 overs. However, India’s run-chase encountered another obstacle, with Axar throwing away his wicket for 29 (in 40 balls, with a four and six) to Bracewell with a fine catch by William O’Rourke. India was 203/5 in 41.3 overs.

Hardik and KL brought back India into the equation with some fine strike rotation and odd boundaries, leaving India with 32 runs in 30 balls.

Hardik(18) holed it back to Kyle Jamieson while trying to pull it away. Ravindra Jadeja stuck the winning boundary to seal a memorable win for India.