Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • ‘We Won’: India’s ICC Champions Trophy Win Sparks Meme Fest On Internet

‘We Won’: India’s ICC Champions Trophy Win Sparks Meme Fest On Internet

This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in 2013.

‘We Won’: India’s ICC Champions Trophy Win Sparks Meme Fest On Internet


Scenes of joyous celebration unfolded as a swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer and fine spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India clinch their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Soon after the country registered its third such win, internet users flooded the social media platforms with posts expressing joy and admiration alike, even as ‘India Won’ & ‘We Won’ were trending on X late Sunday.

This is India’s third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni in 2013.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From the scenes of celebration that erupted on the ground and outside to the firecracker displays and viral moments captured from the play, here is how social media users reacted to the win:

India’s win also sparked a meme fest on X, with some users resorting to Bollywood-inspired GIFs to express their emotions.

 

 

 

And then there were some who were, understandably, a little too overjoyed at the fact that India won the trophy from last time winner Pakistan without actually entering the host country.

 

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar praised Team India saying,” The best team of the tournament has won the Champions Trophy. That too without dropping a single match!!”

During the run-chase of 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a fine start once again. Rohit was the aggressor against pacers, including 14 runs against Nathan Smith in eighth over, with two fours and a six.

India reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs in the powerplay, India was 64/0, with Rohit (49*) and Gill (10*) unbeaten.

Rohit reached his half-century in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

The Hitman continued collecting boundaries against spinners as India reached the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

The 105-run stand between Rohit and Gill ended with Gill being removed by Mitchell Santner thanks to a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips at covers. Gill was gone for 31 in 50 balls, with a six. India was 105/1 in 18.4 overs.

Michael Bracewell got the big wicket of Virat Kohli for just one run. India was 106/2 in 19.1 overs.

Spinners continued to bring Kiwis back in the game, with Rachin Ravindra removing Rohit for 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. India was 122/3 in 26.1 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a partnership for India, with Iyer finding some timely boundaries and taking India to the 150-run mark in 32.5 overs.

Kiwis made a comeback as Santner removed Iyer for 48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes, with a fine catch from Rachin near short fine leg. India was 183/4 in 38.4 overs, needing 69 in 69 balls.

KL Rahul and Axar helped India cross the 200-run mark in 40.5 overs. However, India’s run-chase encountered another obstacle, with Axar throwing away his wicket for 29 (in 40 balls, with a four and six) to Bracewell with a fine catch by William O’Rourke. India was 203/5 in 41.3 overs.

Hardik and KL brought back India into the equation with some fine strike rotation and odd boundaries, leaving India with 32 runs in 30 balls.

Hardik(18) holed it back to Kyle Jamieson while trying to pull it away. Ravindra Jadeja stuck the winning boundary to seal a memorable win for India.

Filed under

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final India wins

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Karnataka Braces for Extreme Weather: IMD Predicts Intense Heat And Excessive Rainfall This Summer

Karnataka Braces for Extreme Weather: IMD Predicts Intense Heat And Excessive Rainfall This Summer

Rohit Sharma Makes History With Champions Trophy Win, Joins MS Dhoni’s Elite List

Rohit Sharma Makes History With Champions Trophy Win, Joins MS Dhoni’s Elite List

India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players’ Reactions After The Thrilling Match

India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players’ Reactions After The Thrilling Match

‘Virushka’ Moment: Virat Kohli’s Sweet Hug For Anushka Sharma After India’s Victory Goes Viral

‘Virushka’ Moment: Virat Kohli’s Sweet Hug For Anushka Sharma After India’s Victory Goes Viral

Israel Halts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Standoff

Israel Halts Electricity Supply To Gaza Amid Ongoing Ceasefire Standoff

Entertainment

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

From Tickets to Lineup: Here’s All the DEETS of Lollapalooza India 2025!

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

IIFA Celebrates Women’s Journey In Cinema: Madhuri Dixit, Guneet Monga Share Insights At Jaipur Event

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women