WEF vs MIL, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Welsh Fire vs MI London Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Welsh Fire vs MI London, The Hundred 2026 Live Streaming: Welsh Fire will take on MI London in Match 6 of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 on Saturday, July 25. Both teams enter the contest high on confidence after winning their respective opening matches and will look to continue their unbeaten start to the tournament. While Philip Salt-led Welsh Fire boast a balanced squad featuring Joe Root, Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson, MI London will rely on the experience of James Vince, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult in what promises to be an exciting clash.

Welsh Fire vs MI London Match Details

Match: Welsh Fire vs MI London, Match 6

Welsh Fire vs MI London, Match 6 Tournament: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Local Time: 6:00 PM BST

6:00 PM BST India Time (IST): 10:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Welsh Fire vs MI London Live on TV in India?

The Welsh Fire vs MI London match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Welsh Fire vs MI London Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Welsh Fire vs MI London clash on the FanCode app and website. The platform will provide live streaming along with live scores, commentary and match highlights.

Sophia Gardens Pitch Report

The Sophia Gardens surface in Cardiff generally offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers are likely to enjoy some movement with the new ball, especially under overcast conditions, while batters who spend time at the crease can score freely. Spinners are expected to come into play during the middle overs, making an all-round bowling attack valuable at this venue.

Toss Prediction

Toss Winner: MI London

Toss Decision: Bowl First

Reason: Teams chasing have generally enjoyed success in The Hundred, and with evening conditions expected in Cardiff, captains may prefer to bowl first and assess the target before beginning the chase.

Winner Prediction

Both teams carry momentum after opening-match victories, but MI London appear to hold a slight edge thanks to their experienced international core featuring James Vince, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult. Their depth with both bat and ball could prove decisive in a closely fought encounter.

Welsh Fire vs MI London Squads

Welsh Fire Squad: Philip Salt (w/c), Joe Root, Jordan Cox, Matthew Short, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Kellaway, Asa Tribe, Marco Jansen, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook, Dillon Pennington, Thomas Aspinwall, Jafer Chohan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jordan Clark.

MI London Squad: James Vince, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Nicholas Pooran (w), Josh Philippe, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson, Nathan Sowter, Ollie Sykes, Sebastian Morgan, Eddie Jack, Ollie Pope, Callum Parkinson, Olly Stone.