‘Welcome Back, Bhuvi!’ Suresh Raina Hails Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India T20I Return After Four Years

IND vs NZ: Former India batter Suresh Raina has welcomed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the Indian T20I setup after a four-year absence, praising the veteran pacer for his discipline, hard work and resilience throughout his journey.

Raina called the comeback thoroughly deserved, pointing to Bhuvneshwar’s journey from Uttar Pradesh to the IPL and, ultimately, back into the national team. He described the pacer’s return as an inspiring example of perseverance and a reminder that consistent hard work eventually gets its due reward.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns To India T20I Side

Bhuvneshwar’s India career had been on hold since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide.

Nearly four years later, the 36-year-old has earned a long-awaited recall to the national side after impressing with a string of consistent performances in the IPL.

Welcome back, Bhuvi! 🇮🇳💙 So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skillful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side — this comeback is thoroughly deserved. 👏 Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back. 🙌🏽🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 7, 2026







“Welcome back, Bhuvi! So happy to see one of India’s finest and most skilful bowlers getting his recognition again. The discipline, hard work and resilience he has shown over the years is truly inspiring. From Uttar Pradesh to the IPL, and now back in the Indian T20 side, this comeback is thoroughly deserved. Keep inspiring, @BhuviOfficial. Your journey is a reminder that hard work always finds its way back,” Raina wrote in an X post.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s India Career

The 36-year-old last represented India in 2022. Kumar has played 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls.

The tour starts with five T20Is from October 22 onwards. Five ODIs and two Test matches will follow.

India’s T20I Squad

Shreyas Iyer [C]

Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson [WK]

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ishan Kishan [WK]

Tilak Varma [VC]

Axar Patel

Shivam Dube

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Naman Dhir

Prince Yadav

Mayank Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Varun Chakaravarthy

Kuldeep Yadav

(With Inputs From ANI)