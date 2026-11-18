Sachin Tendulkar On MS Dhoni IPL Retirement: Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar has paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni following the former India captain’s decision to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing an end to an extraordinary 19-year playing career in the tournament. Recalling Dhoni’s early days in international cricket, Tendulkar revealed that he had recognised the wicketkeeper-batter’s exceptional power-hitting ability when he first watched him bat in Bangladesh.

In a heartfelt post on X, Tendulkar described his experience of sharing the Indian dressing room with Dhoni and reflected on the latter’s remarkable contribution to Indian cricket. The Master Blaster also recalled telling former India captain Sourav Ganguly that Dhoni possessed something special. Signing off his tribute with a simple but emotional message, Tendulkar wrote, “Well played, MS!”

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Dhoni’s Early Days, Shares Special Bangladesh Memory

Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane while congratulating Dhoni on his illustrious career. The legendary batter revealed that he had been impressed by Dhoni’s power-hitting during their early encounters and had even discussed the youngster’s talent with Ganguly.

Sharing his message on X, Tendulkar wrote:

“I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You’ve given Indian cricket your very best, and it’s been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!”

Dhoni’s IPL retirement marks the conclusion of a remarkable chapter in the competition’s history. However, the 45-year-old will not completely sever ties with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as he is set to continue his association with the franchise in a mentoring capacity ahead of the 2027 season.

I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You’ve given Indian cricket your very best, and it’s been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 18, 2026







MS Dhoni’s 19-Year IPL Journey: Five Titles, 5,439 Runs And Countless Memories

Dhoni began his IPL journey in the inaugural edition in 2008 and went on to become one of the most influential players in the tournament’s history.

He represented Chennai Super Kings for 17 seasons and also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were suspended from the competition. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter returned to the Chennai-based franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to the IPL title in his comeback season.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted five IPL trophies in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also led the franchise to two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening his legacy as one of the most successful captains in franchise cricket.

Dhoni handed over CSK’s captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but continued to contribute as a wicketkeeper-batter. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season, while a calf injury forced him to miss the entire 2026 edition.

MS Dhoni’s IPL Numbers: 5,439 Runs In 278 Matches

Across 278 IPL appearances, Dhoni accumulated 5,439 runs at an impressive average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally includes 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes.

Beyond the numbers, Dhoni’s finishing abilities, sharp cricketing mind, astute leadership and exceptional wicketkeeping made him one of the defining figures of the IPL.

Affectionately called ‘Thala’ by Chennai Super Kings supporters, Dhoni developed an extraordinary bond with the franchise’s fans. His presence became synonymous with CSK, with supporters continuing to celebrate his contribution to the team’s success over nearly two decades.

MS Dhoni Takes Up CSK Mentoring Role Ahead Of IPL 2027

Although Dhoni has brought his IPL playing career to an end, his association with Chennai Super Kings will continue in a new role as team mentor ahead of the 2027 season.

His experience and understanding of the franchise could prove valuable as CSK prepare for a fresh beginning. The five-time champions are looking to rebuild after three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance.

The franchise has also revamped its coaching setup, appointing former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan as head coach.

With Dhoni moving into a mentoring role and Zaheer taking charge of the coaching responsibilities, CSK will hope to regain their position among the IPL’s leading teams in the 2027 season.

For Dhoni, the playing chapter has ended, but his journey with the franchise and its supporters is far from over. (With ANI Inputs)