West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming: The Delhi Premier League 2026 continues to be an enigma, providing a huge platform to the young players in Delhi. In the 20th match of DPL 2026, West Delhi Lions will take on East Delhi Riders with the race for the playoffs heating up. As we approach the 20th match, which is the halfway mark of the league stage. For the West Delhi-based team, a win today will take them to third place on the points table, having won two of their four games, with one of the matches being washed out. Meanwhile, their opponents from the eastern part of the state are at the bottom of the points table with no wins in four matches and a point earned due to a washed-out clash.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 Live Streaming

When will the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 take place?

The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match is going to take place on Monday, 10th August 2026.

When will the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match start?

The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match will start at 1:30 P.M. IST in Delhi, India on Monday, 10th August.

Where will the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match be played?

The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in India.

Where to watch the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match in India?

The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar and FanCode app and website.

Fans in India can watch the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders match on their television sets on the Star Sports Network.

West Delhi Lions Results in DPL 2026

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result Aug 7, 2026 East Delhi Riders Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi No Result Aug 4, 2026 South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Won by 5 wickets Aug 3, 2026 Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Lost by 7 wickets Aug 1, 2026 New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Won by 19 runs

East Delhi Riders Results in DPL 2026

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result Aug 7, 2026 West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi No Result Aug 5, 2026 North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Lost by 6 wickets Aug 2, 2026 New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Lost by 49 runs Aug 1, 2026 South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Lost by 4 wickets

Delhi Premier League 2026: West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Squads

West Delhi Lions Squad: Krish Yadav (wk), Ankit Kumar, Nitish Rana, Jitesh Singh, Ayush Doseja (C), Mayank Gusain, Sombir Sheokand, Ravneet Tanwar, Ajay Rana, Hiten Dalal, Manan Bhardwaj, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shubham Dubey, Suyash Sharma, Tishant Dabla, Himanshu Chauhan, Anirudh Chowdhary, Aaryavir Sehwag, Vikas rana, Dhruv Kumar

East Delhi Riders Squad: Arpit Rana, Dhruv Kaushik, Sujal Singh, Mayank Rawat (C), Suryansh Raina (wk), Kavya Gupta, Vaibhav Baisla, Deepak Punia, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Hardik Sharma, Rounak Waghela, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Ashish Meena, Tanmay Chaudhary, Ankit Kumar, Aradhya Chawla

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