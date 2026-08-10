LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details, Delhi Premier League 2026: Find match date, start time, venue, live telecast and OTT streaming information. Fans can watch the DPL 2026 clash live on JioHotstar, FanCode and Star Sports Network.

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 11:28 IST

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming: The Delhi Premier League 2026 continues to be an enigma, providing a huge platform to the young players in Delhi. In the 20th match of DPL 2026, West Delhi Lions will take on East Delhi Riders with the race for the playoffs heating up. As we approach the 20th match, which is the halfway mark of the league stage. For the West Delhi-based team, a win today will take them to third place on the points table, having won two of their four games, with one of the matches being washed out. Meanwhile, their opponents from the eastern part of the state are at the bottom of the points table with no wins in four matches and a point earned due to a washed-out clash. 

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 Live Streaming

When will the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 take place?

The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match is going to take place on Monday, 10th August 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

When will the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match start?

The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match will start at 1:30 P.M. IST in Delhi, India on Monday, 10th August.

Where will the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match be played?

The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in India.

Where to watch the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match in India?

The West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders, Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar and FanCode app and website. 

Fans in India can watch the West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders match on their television sets on the Star Sports Network.

West Delhi Lions Results in DPL 2026

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
Aug 7, 2026 East Delhi Riders Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi No Result
Aug 4, 2026 South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Won by 5 wickets
Aug 3, 2026 Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Lost by 7 wickets
Aug 1, 2026 New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Won by 19 runs

East Delhi Riders Results in DPL 2026

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result
Aug 7, 2026 West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi No Result
Aug 5, 2026 North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Lost by 6 wickets
Aug 2, 2026 New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Lost by 49 runs
Aug 1, 2026 South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League 2026 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Lost by 4 wickets

Delhi Premier League 2026: West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Squads

West Delhi Lions Squad: Krish Yadav (wk), Ankit Kumar, Nitish Rana, Jitesh Singh, Ayush Doseja (C), Mayank Gusain, Sombir Sheokand, Ravneet Tanwar, Ajay Rana, Hiten Dalal, Manan Bhardwaj, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shubham Dubey, Suyash Sharma, Tishant Dabla, Himanshu Chauhan, Anirudh Chowdhary, Aaryavir Sehwag, Vikas rana, Dhruv Kumar

East Delhi Riders Squad: Arpit Rana, Dhruv Kaushik, Sujal Singh, Mayank Rawat (C), Suryansh Raina (wk), Kavya Gupta, Vaibhav Baisla, Deepak Punia, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Hardik Sharma, Rounak Waghela, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Ashish Meena, Tanmay Chaudhary, Ankit Kumar, Aradhya Chawla

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Spot, Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?
Tags: delhi premier league 2026home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

PM Narendra Modi Praises Lovlina Borgohain for Objecting to Distorted India Map at Commonwealth Games 2026

Aston Villa Confirms Lucas Digne’s Departure, Defender Joins Paris Saint-Germain

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eyes 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup Spot, Breaks Silence on Team India Comeback

Who is Anjum Chopra? Former India Captain Honoured As First Recipient At We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2026

Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

LATEST NEWS

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’

Govinda Finally Responds To Sunita Ahuja’s Cheating Claims, Says ‘I Was So Sharif Till 34’

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Is Not Enough? Rekha Gupta’s Big Message At ‘We Women Want 2026’

Humid Weather: Which Fabrics Should You Wear To Stay Cool And Comfortable?

Bengaluru: Prominent Pub Shut After Food Safety Raids Found Rotten Meat and Vegetables

What Is Dak Kanwar? The Sawan Tradition, Rules, Origins And Religious Significance Explained

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 11: Tom Holland Film Earns Rs 34.70 Crore, Crosses Rs 415 Crore In India

Shriya Lohia Speaks on Sexism And Gender Barriers in Motorsport: ‘Skill Matters More Than Gender’

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?
West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?
West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?
West Delhi Lions vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

QUICK LINKS