LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Defending champions West Delhi Lions will take on New Delhi Tigers in Match 3 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 1. West Delhi will be eager to begin their title defence on a winning note after lifting the DPL 2025 trophy, while New Delhi Tigers will look to spoil the champions' party behind the leadership of Himmat Singh. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 17:39 IST

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Defending champions West Delhi Lions will take on New Delhi Tigers in Match 3 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 1. West Delhi will be eager to begin their title defence on a winning note after lifting the DPL 2025 trophy, while New Delhi Tigers will look to spoil the champions’ party behind the leadership of Himmat Singh. With stars like Nitish Rana, Manan Bhardwaj, Prince Yadav and Himmat Singh set to feature, fans can expect an exciting contest. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Match Details

  • Match: West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers, Match 3
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026
  • Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Probable Playing XIs

West Delhi Lions Probable XI: Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana (c), Manan Bhardwaj, Shubham Dubey, Ayush Doseja, Vikas Rana (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Jitesh Singh, Ankit Kumar.

New Delhi Tigers Probable XI: Vaibhav Rawal, Himmat Singh (c), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Atulya Pandey, Manish Sehrawat, Hrithik Shokeen, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Squads

West Delhi Lions Squad: Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana (c), Manan Bhardwaj, Ayush Doseja, Shubham Dubey, Vikas Rana (wk), Jitesh Singh, Aaryavir Sehwag, Ankit Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Tishant Dabla, Mayank Gusain, Anirudh Chowdhary, Krish Yadav, Ravneet Tanwar, Kulwant Khejroliya.

New Delhi Tigers Squad: Vaibhav Rawal, Himmat Singh (c), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Atulya Pandey, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Manish Sehrawat, Yashjeet, Hrithik Shokeen, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Pradyuman Sanan, Varun Vanjani, Shivam Gupta, Rahul Chaudhary.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: dpl 2026

RELATED News

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Soman Rana Wins Para Shot Put Gold, Shubham Juyal Secures Silver as India Completes Double Podium

IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Secure India’s Double Podium in Men’s Triple Jump

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India’s Latest Standings After Twin Boxing Golds And Triple Jump Double Podium

Commonwealth Games 2026 Updates: Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria Win Double Boxing Gold as India Begins Golden Run

LATEST NEWS

What Is Samudra Manthan Scheme? Here’s How It Could Cut India’s Oil Import Bill

Silver Storm Parks & Resorts Limited Successfully Concludes IPO

Ariana Grande’s Petal Sparks Body Image Debate: Fans Divided Over Singer’s Appearance In New Music Video

Why Did Dhurandhar Makers Choose Ranveer Singh Over Bigger Stars? Producer Explains

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen Girl’s PM Modi Apology, Sparks Fresh Debate Over Jantar Mantar Protest: ‘Our Daughters…’

CA Final Registration 2026 Reopened: Check Last Date And How to Apply At eservices.icai.org

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

No More Toll Booths On Gurugram-Jaipur Highway From August 1: How Will You Pay Toll?

Vande Mataram Bill: What the New Law Says, Penalties; Why Opposition Is Protesting It

Nirmal Purja Death: Legendary Mountaineer Killed in Pakistan Avalanche, Several Climbers Still Missing

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

QUICK LINKS