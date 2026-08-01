West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, WDL vs NDT LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers LIVE Streaming: Defending champions West Delhi Lions will take on New Delhi Tigers in Match 3 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 1. West Delhi will be eager to begin their title defence on a winning note after lifting the DPL 2025 trophy, while New Delhi Tigers will look to spoil the champions’ party behind the leadership of Himmat Singh. With stars like Nitish Rana, Manan Bhardwaj, Prince Yadav and Himmat Singh set to feature, fans can expect an exciting contest. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Match Details

Match: West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers, Match 3

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers, Match 3 Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026

Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Probable Playing XIs

West Delhi Lions Probable XI: Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana (c), Manan Bhardwaj, Shubham Dubey, Ayush Doseja, Vikas Rana (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Jitesh Singh, Ankit Kumar.

New Delhi Tigers Probable XI: Vaibhav Rawal, Himmat Singh (c), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Atulya Pandey, Manish Sehrawat, Hrithik Shokeen, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Rahul Chaudhary, Varun Vanjani.

West Delhi Lions vs New Delhi Tigers Squads

West Delhi Lions Squad: Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana (c), Manan Bhardwaj, Ayush Doseja, Shubham Dubey, Vikas Rana (wk), Jitesh Singh, Aaryavir Sehwag, Ankit Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Tishant Dabla, Mayank Gusain, Anirudh Chowdhary, Krish Yadav, Ravneet Tanwar, Kulwant Khejroliya.

New Delhi Tigers Squad: Vaibhav Rawal, Himmat Singh (c), Lakshay Thareja (wk), Atulya Pandey, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Manish Sehrawat, Yashjeet, Hrithik Shokeen, Prince Yadav, Rishabh Sharma, Pradyuman Sanan, Varun Vanjani, Shivam Gupta, Rahul Chaudhary.