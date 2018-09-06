In the Premier League 2018-19 season, Manuel Pellegrini's men were thrashed 4-0 in the opener against Liverpool and were then humiliated 2-1 in the second against Bournemouth. Arsenal defeated them 3-1 in the third while they suffered an unfortunate 1-0 loss at the hands of newly-promoted Wolves.

West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta on Thursday stressed that the Hammers will have to improve a lot in order to save themselves from relegation this season. However, he came to the aide of his under-fire manager Manuel Pellegrini conceding that the Chilean doesn’t have the quality available at his disposal that he is used to. West Ham has failed to secure a single point from the four Premier League games they have played in the 2018-19 season so far.

Pablo Zabaleta explained that Pellegrini had earlier managed sides like Real Madrid and Manchester City, and he is still getting used to tutoring a team with comparatively lesser quality.

The 33-year-old defender who had earlier played under the Chilean at City said, “At Manchester City, there was so much quality, we won games easily. Here it’s not the same. But he’s a great man, a good manager and will try to find the best way to get the results.”

West Ham spent big in the recently concluded transfer market but swiftly wrapped up deals without making much noise. The Premier League club spent €38 million alone to secure Felipe Anderson from Lazio while shelled out €25 million for defender Issa Diop.

The Hammers also swooped in Andriy Yarmolenko, Lukasz Fabianski, Lucas Perez and Jack Wilshere among others. There’s no doubt that West Ham has reinforced the squad significantly this year but clearly, the new recruits are yet to become into a cohesive unit.

In the Premier League 2018-19 season, Manuel Pellegrini’s men were thrashed 4-0 in the opener against Liverpool and were then humiliated 2-1 in the second against Bournemouth. Arsenal defeated them 3-1 in the third while they suffered an unfortunate 1-0 loss at the hands of newly-promoted Wolves.

West Ham currently lies at the nadir of the Premier League table with 0 points from 4 games played and a goal difference that is in a deficit of 8.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More