West Ham United vs Wolves LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English League Championship Match LIVE in UK, USA And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE Streaming: West Ham United will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in an intriguing EFL Championship clash at the London Stadium on Tuesday, September 1. The Hammers are still searching for consistency in the second tier and currently sit 19th, while Wolves have made a strong start to the campaign and occupy second place in the Championship standings. Both teams were also in action during midweek, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship Match Details

Match: West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, EFL Championship 2026-27

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, EFL Championship 2026-27 Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2026

Tuesday, September 1, 2026 Venue: London Stadium, London, England

London Stadium, London, England Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (Wednesday, September 2) / 7:45 PM UK Time

Where to Watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live on TV in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 PM BST on Tuesday, Sep 1.

Where to Watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can follow the West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship clash through Paramount+. The fixture gets underway at 2:45 PM ET on Tuesday, September 1.

How to Watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers on FanCode App while there will be no TV broadcast. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, September 2.