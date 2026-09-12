West Ham United vs Wrexham Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Hammers Cement Top Spot in Championship? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile

West Ham United vs Wrexham Match Preview, Live Streaming: West Ham United will take on Wrexham at the London Stadium on Friday, September 11, in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Championship weekend. The Hammers head into the clash in excellent form after winning their last three league games, while Wrexham have drawn four of their opening six matches. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and starting lineups.

West Ham United vs Wrexham Championship Match Details

Match: West Ham United vs Wrexham, Championship 2026-27

West Ham United vs Wrexham, Championship 2026-27 Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Friday, September 11, 2026 Venue: London Stadium, London, England

London Stadium, London, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (8:00 PM BST)

Where to Watch West Ham United vs Wrexham Live on TV?

There will be no TV broadcast of the West Ham United vs Wrexham Championship match in India.

How to Watch West Ham United vs Wrexham Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the West Ham United vs Wrexham Championship match live streaming on the FanCode app.

West Ham United vs Wrexham Team News

West Ham United head into the fixture in strong form, having won their last three Championship matches and scored 10 goals during that run. Wrexham, meanwhile, have drawn four of their opening six league games and most recently played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley. Wrexham will have to deal with several absences, including Max Cleworth, Sebastian Revan, Liberato Cacace and George Thomason.

Can West Ham United Cement Top Spot?

West Ham United will look to continue their impressive run and strengthen their position at the top of the Championship. The Hammers have scored 10 goals across their last three league victories, while Wrexham’s four draws from six matches highlight their tendency to remain competitive. However, West Ham’s current momentum could give them the edge at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Wrexham: All You Need to Know

West Ham United and Wrexham will meet at the London Stadium on Friday, September 11, with the match scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 12. The fixture is particularly significant as it marks the first league meeting between the clubs in 45 years. Indian viewers can watch the match live on the FanCode app, with no TV broadcast available in India.