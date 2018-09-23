West Ham vs Chelsea Live streaming India Time: The Hammers will host the Blues at London stadium on Sunday and the Premier League match will start at 06:00 pm India time. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. If you want to watch the match on the go, you can access it on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Eden Hazard is in electric form for Chelsea this season

West Ham vs Chelsea Live streaming India Time: When West Ham United host Chelsea at the London stadium on Sunday, they will have to put in a Herculean effort to escape a defeat. The Hammers will head into the match as underdogs due to their torrid form in the ongoing Premier League campaign while Chelsea are favourites to clinch the tie given they are yet to be defeated in the 2018-19 season.

Eden Hazard is in terrific form and can prove to be a constant menace in West Ham’s defence. The talismanic Belgian has all the potential to single-handedly change the course of the game.

On the other hand, West Ham United only recently won their first Premier League 2018-19 season match against Everton after losing four successive opening games.

Where and how to catch the live stream of West Ham vs Chelsea match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match between West Ham vs Chelsea?

The match will be played at the London stadium and it will start from 06:00 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of West Ham vs Chelsea will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in West Ham vs Chelsea?

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Rice, Obiang, Noble; Yarmolenko, Anderson; Antonio

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Hazard

