Sergio Aguero is red-hot favourite to open the scoring on Saturday against West Ham

West Ham vs Manchester City live streaming: Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini might have turned around the fortunes of West Ham United after early struggles in Premier League 2018-19 season, but he faces a monumental task on Saturday when his side host his former side Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s men have been enjoying another flying start to the domestic league having won 10, drawn 2 out of 12 matches played so far. The Hammers lie at the 13th spot in the table with 12 points from 12 games.

Manchester City has been absolutely rampant in the last couple of games having struck six goals apiece against Southampton and Shakhtar Donetsk before mauling Manchester United 3-1. Although West Ham plays the forthcoming fixture at home, they will still need a miracle to come out of the match without blemishes and bruises. All eyes will be on Sergio Aguero who is in terrific form this season having scored 8 goals so far which has got him leading the scoring charts in 2018-19.

When and what time is the West Ham vs Manchester City?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on November 24, Saturday, and it will start at 08:30 pm India time. The two sides will at London Stadium.

What are the likely lineups for West Ham vs Manchester City?

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Rice; Diangana, Obiang, Noble, Anderson; Arnautovic

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Danilo; Gundogan, Fernandinho; Mahrez, David Silva, Sane; Aguero

