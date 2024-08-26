West Indies Clinch T20I Series With 30-Run Victory Over South Africa In 2nd Match

West Indies clinched the T20I series against South Africa with an emphatic 30-run win in the second match at the Brian Lara Stadium.

An all-round performance saw the Caribbean side secure their third successive T20I series win over the Proteas. South Africa’s entertaining show in the powerplay went in vain as the West Indies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

While chasing down 180, South Africa got off to a flier with Reeza Hendricks going all guns blazing. He smashed a barrage of boundaries in the powerplay. Despite losing Ryan Rickelton early in the chase, the Proteas raced to 67/1 in five overs.

West Indies introduced right-arm pacer Romario Shepherd into the attack, and he instantly repaired the damage in the final over of the powerplay. Hendricks’s eyes lit up when he saw Shepherd bowling a short-length delivery outside off. He tried to go after it but ended up chopping it back onto the stumps, returning to the dugout with a quick-fire 44 off 18 deliveries. From that point, South Africa lost all of their momentum.

MUST READ: Chelsea vs Wolves: Premier League Clash Set For Sunday With No UK Broadcast Coverage

Skipper Aiden Markram, who got off to a promising start, also fell to Shepherd. Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen tried to pull South Africa back into the mix by forging a 43-run partnership. However, the spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie combined to pick up three wickets, putting the visitors back against the wall. South Africa collapsed from 129/3 to 149.

Earlier in the innings, after being put to bat, the opening duo of Shai Hope (28) and Alick Athanaze (41) raced to 41 before the former’s dismissal. Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford went berserk towards the final couple of overs, propelling West Indies’ score to 179/6.

In the three-match series opener, the hosts hunted down South Africa’s total of 174 convincingly and secured a 7-wicket win.

South Africa and the West Indies will square off in the final T20I on Tuesday at the same venue.

Brief Score: West Indies 179/6 (Shai Hope 41, Rovman Powell 35; Lizaad Williams 3-36) vs South Africa 149 (Reeza Hendricks 44; Shamar Joseph 3-31, Romario Shepherd 3-15).

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Lakers Eye Luka Doncic as LeBron James Nears Retirement: What’s Next for the Purple and Gold?