West Indies Icon Sir Garfield Sobers Dies At 89, Leaving Behind An Unrivaled Cricket Legacy

The cricketing fraternity across the world is in mourning as Sir Garfield St Aubrun Sobers who is considered the greatest ever all-rounder of the game died on Friday, July 17 at the age of 89. The legendary former West Indies captain passed away at his home in Barbados. The news of his death comes ten days before his milestone 90th birthday, his son Daniel confirmed.

Sir Gary is often credited with firmly placing Caribbean cricket on the international map and was the quintessential definition of a complete cricketer. He didn’t just play the game. He mastered every single dimension of it. An aggressive left-handed batsman, he was blessed with the unusual ability to bowl three different disciplines of bowling-left arm fast-medium, orthodox slow left-arm spin and wrist spin-and was an elite, lightning-fast fielder close to the wicket.

A Career Written in Gold

Sobers played 93 Tests for the West Indies between March 1954 and April 1974, leaving behind an immortal legacy.

His first Test hundred was jaw-dropping – an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan in 1958, which was the highest individual score in Test history for 36 years until fellow West Indian Brian Lara broke it in 1994. His outstanding international statistics along with his First-Class record were equally staggering. In 383 matches he accumulated 28,314 runs and took a massive 1,043 wickets.

The Six Sixes and Global Tributes

For generations of fans, Sobers’ name is synonymous with an extraordinary feat pulled off in 1968. As captain of Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan, he became the first batsman in cricket history to hit six sixes in a single six-ball over, off the bowling of Malcolm Nash.

Following the heartbreaking news, tributes immediately flooded social media from boardrooms across the world. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated:

”The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket’s greatest-ever all-rounders. His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the global cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.”

The BCCI mourns the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, a true icon of the game and one of cricket’s greatest-ever all-rounders. His extraordinary achievements, lasting influence on Caribbean cricket and immeasurable contribution to the global game have left an enduring legacy that… pic.twitter.com/5263SNLezn — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2026







The iconic Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, awarded annually by the ICC to the Men’s Cricketer of the Year, ensures his standard of absolute excellence lives forever. Cricket has lost a true king, but the legend of Sir Gary will never fade.