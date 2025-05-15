Home
Friday, May 16, 2025
West Indies Push For Inclusion In 2028 Olympic Cricket Amid Qualification Concerns

While Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, and other nations traditionally compete under the West Indies banner in international cricket, they are recognized as individual countries at the Olympic Games

West Indies Push For Inclusion In 2028 Olympic Cricket Amid Qualification Concerns

In a passionate plea to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket West Indies (CWI) has urged the global governing body to ensure that Caribbean nations are given a fair chance to qualify for cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.


In a passionate plea to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket West Indies (CWI) has urged the global governing body to ensure that Caribbean nations are given a fair chance to qualify for cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. With T20 cricket set to return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 1900, CWI fears the region could be “shut out of history” due to the current Olympic structure.

While Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, and other nations traditionally compete under the West Indies banner in international cricket, they are recognized as individual countries at the Olympic Games. This discrepancy could potentially prevent any Caribbean participation if Olympic cricket qualification is based solely on ICC world rankings.

“All we are asking is that our individual nations’ exceptional Olympic legacy be considered,” said CWI CEO Chris Dehring on Thursday. “We must ensure that our cricketers are not shut out of history. We are ready to collaborate. We are ready to compete. But above all, we are asking for fairness.”

Potential solutions

CWI has proposed two potential solutions in a letter to the ICC:

  1. An inter-Caribbean qualifying tournament allowing the region to field one representative team if the West Indies are in a qualifying position.

  2. A dedicated regional qualifying process involving each Caribbean nation individually.

Despite the West Indies’ celebrated cricket history including T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016 for the men’s team and a women’s world title in 2016 CWI acknowledges that a unified West Indies team is unlikely to be permitted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Olympic impact

CWI President Kishore Shallow emphasized the region’s historical Olympic impact, saying, “The Caribbean has always punched above its weight at the Olympics, inspiring the world with our athletic brilliance. Cricket’s return to the Games in 2028 must not exclude our young cricketers from the same dream.”

As the cricketing world awaits clarity on LA 2028 qualification criteria, the CWI’s call highlights a pressing issue of inclusivity and representation in the sport’s Olympic revival.

