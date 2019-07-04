Pakistan is to take on West Indies today in match 42 at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Afghanistan is currently at the bottom in the points table. On the other hand, West Indies is sitting at the ninth spot in the points table.
1975 and 1979 World Cup champion West Indies lost seven games consecutively in the World Cup. So, they will surely look to finish their World Cup campaign with a win. On the other hand tournament minnows, Afghanistan hasn’t won a single, although they fought well against India and Pakistan.
The match will be mainly the contest between powerful West Indian hitter against Afghanistan bowlers which boasts the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujib ur Rahman.
Live Updates
WI 109/2
Rashid Khan delivering the 25th over, here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over and again a boundary on the second ball of the over by Shai Hope, the man along with Lewis is trying his best to take his team to a good score. Here comes the second blow for West Indies, Lewis down at 58, caught out by Nabi.
WI 100/1
Mujeeb delivering the 24th over, gave just two singles in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the over and just two runs out of it.
WI 97/1
Rashid Khan back into the attack, delivering the 23rd over, here goes a boundary on the second ball of the over by Lewis. No boundaries in the next four balls of the over.
WI 78/1
Nabi back into the attack, delivering the 17th over, gave just two singles in the first three balls of the over.
WI 76/1
Gulabdin Naib delivering the 16th over, gave just two singles in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the first four balls of the over.
WI 73/1
Nabi delivering the 15th over, here goes a huge SIX on the first ball of the over by Shai Hope. No boundaries in the next five balls of the over.
WI 71/1
Gulabdin Naib delivering the 14th over, gave just double in the first three balls of the over. Lewis and hope struggling to hit a boundary and here comes a much-needed boundary on the fourth ball of the over and again a huge SIX on the fifth ball of the over by Lewis.
WI 53/1
Mohammad Nabi comes into the attack, delivering the 13th over, gave just three runs in the first four balls of the over. West Indies at a score of 53 runs after 13 overs with a loss of 1 wicket.
WI 50/1
Gulabdin Naib comes into the attack, gave just a double in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the first five balls of the over.
WI 47/1
Shirzad delivering the 11th over, gave just two singles in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the over.
WI 43/1
Dawlat delivering the 10th over, gave no run in the first three balls of the over. No boundaries in the over. Maiden over.
After 7 overs, West Indies 28/1
Mujeeb delivering the 7th over. Quite a good over. 3 runs coming off the over. After 7 overs, West Indies 28/1. Shai Hope 5, Lewis 14.
WI 25/1
Sixth over is going on and West Indies has lost its first wicket in the sixth over only, Gayle removed by Dawlat at 7 runs.