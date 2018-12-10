Dream 11 Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI prediction: West Indies and Bangladesh have played in total 29 ODI matches between them with the Caribbeans leading the board with 20-9. In the recent clash of The Tigers and Caribbeans, Bangladesh got the better of the West Indies players to win the ODI series at Warner's Park. The match will be a tight combat as West Indies will play as an underdog and Bangladesh will try to dominate the 2nd day ODI.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI prediction: Bangladesh won with an impressive win over West Indies in the longer format and look to dominate the Caribbeans in ODI, when they will welcome the visitors at Shera Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on December 11, 2018. West Indies and Bangladesh have played in total 29 ODI matches between them with the Caribbeans leading the board with 20-9. In the recent clash of The Tigers and Caribbeans, Bangladesh got the better of the West Indies players to win the ODI series at Warner’s Park. Bangladesh knocked out West Indies with a comprehensive win in the ODI series. Bangladesh will look continue their momentum over the West Indies.

Bangladesh has not done well in the ODI format of late, losing 11 and drawing one o their last twelve matches in the one-day cricket format. The best player of Bangladesh has been Tamim Igbal who will come back for the Tigers to strengthen the squad. he was Bangladesh’s best player against West Indies when he scored 287 runs in just three matches. Imrul Kayes was the top scorer with 349 runs against Zimbabwe. Shakib Al Hasan is the best all-arounder with getting 112 wickets in just 78 matches. Mashrafe Mortaza was the highest wicket-taker in the previous series against the West Indies with seven wickets in his pocket.

Expected Playing XI

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Carribeans are coming into the ODI series with 3-1 series defeat against Indian and will begin this series as an underdog team. Shimron Hetmyer has been the best player for Carribeans scoring the most runs in 2018 and was the man of series in the Test series. He can make the difference for West Indies. Shai Hope is improving at a consistent speed. He has been the second best asset for the team. Hope performed outstandingly well against India. Shai Hope and Kieran Powell will be the ray of light for West Indies.

Expected Playing XI

Rovman Powell (c), Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Kieran Powell.

