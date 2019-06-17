West Indies vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies will take on Bangladesh today at the Taunton in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 stage match. Both sides had started their journey on the winning notes as West Indies thrashed Pakistan, while Bangladesh defeated South Africa. Both the teams have 3 points out of 4 matches.
West Indies had thrashed Pakistan to get 2 points while Bangladesh outshone South Africa in their first game. Both of them have lost one match each. 1-1 point was added to the total as rain had disturbed the match.
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
Live Updates
WI 58/1 after 14 overs
West Indies is moving slowly and tickling the scoreboard with one and twos. 58/1 after 14 overs
Fifty up for West Indies
Both the teams need to add points to their bags, if they want to qualify for next rounder. Shai Hope 14 runs off 26 balls, Evin Lewis 31 runs off 36 balls are present at the crease right now.
Jason Roy injured
Meanwhile a big news for English fans has arrived that Jason Roy, England opener who scored 153 against Bangladesh, is likely to miss next 2 to 3 games.
England's Jason Roy is set to miss his side's next two #CWC19 matches after suffering a hamstring tear. pic.twitter.com/WMBCh8OSy6— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019
WI 32/1 after 10 overs
After 10 overs, Windies have scored only 32 runs at average of 3.2 and lost one wicket.
Bangladesh pacer Saifuddin celebrating wicket of dangerous Chris Gayle.
Chris Gayle departs for a 13-ball duck! An excellent start with the ball for Bangladesh – Saifuddin with the breakthrough. #WIvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/1jvLWvi0AY— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019
WI 29/1
Evin Lewis is now taking the charge and trying to rescue the side along with Shai Hope. In the stage round, West Indies has defeated Pakistan to get 2 points and today's they will be eyeing to add 2 more.
21/1 after 7 overs
The last 12 balls have been pretty good for Windies side as they added 13 runs from it. After 7 overs, 21 runs and they have lost 1 wicket.
WI 8/1
After 5 overs, West Indies has scored 8 runs. Bangaldeshi tigers have taken an early lead as they got Gayle early and WI is now under pressure. Both the bowlers are stick to tight line and length and now allowing batsmen to open their arms.
Wicket!!!
Big blow to WI as Chris Gayle departs early. The Windies giant has depart without even opening his account. He was caught behind the stumps on a swinging delivery of the Saifuddin.
Gayle c Rahim b Saifuddin 0(13)
WI 2/0
For West Indies, Chris Gayle and Edward Lewis have started the innings and will be eyeing to build a big partnership. Bangladeshi skipper Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl the second over. A great way to start as it's a maiden.
WI 2/0
Mohammad Saifuddin, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Bangladeshi Tigers have started on a good note as Saifuddin allows only 2 runs of his first over.
Bangladesh to bowl
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza win the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies. The match is being played at the Taunton in Somerset, England.