West Indies is to take on New Zealand in the 29th match of the World Cup at the Old Trafford, Manchester. West Indies has to show a spot on performance to stay afloat in their World Cup campaign.

West Indies is going to face New Zealand in a crucial match at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. West Indies are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with just three points, they can’t afford any further loss if they have to go to the top 4. The Caribbeans have started the World Cup with demolishing Pakistan by 7 wickets but couldn’t keep the momentum as they have suffered three defeats against Australia, England and Bangladesh respectively while their match against South Africa had washed out. Their performance in the last match was massively disappointing where they managed to get a total of 321 but because of poor bowling performance, the match got out of their hand. West Indies bowling line-up looked quite ordinary in the match as Bangladesh took 41.3 overs to chase the total.

On the other hand, Kiwis are quite in a comfortable position with having nine points as they are sitting in the second spot. They have won four out of five games and one game has been washed out. New Zealand has defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and South Africa. In the last match, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played a match-winning inning and secured New Zealand win in a tense final over the finish.

West Indies playing 11: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

New Zealand playing 11: New Zealand playing 11: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

